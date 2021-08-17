Top 40 Online Colleges for Medical Billing and Coding
HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever hear of careers in health information? Maybe not. How about medical billing and coding? Probably not. Well, this is a vast and growing field. And you can enter it with an associate's degree.
Jobs for medical records and health information specialists are on the rise due to the aging boomer population. Medical billing and coding are also boosted with the software programs designed to document and analyze patient records. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, positions in this field will increase by 8% between 2019 and 2029. This translates to nearly 30,000 new employment opportunities for professionals in this specialty field.
College Values Online (CVO) ranked the Top 40 Online Colleges for Medical Billing and Coding
In this ranking, CVO explores the distance education credentials necessary for many entry-level positions in health information technology–the medical billing and coding associate degree online.
According to College Values Online Editor Julia McCaulley: "The need for a skilled health care workforce increased during the time of the pandemic, not just for front-line workers, but also for those who keep the health care system running as smoothly as possible. College Values Online is proud to present the colleges that appear in this ranking," McCaulley said, "These institutions are providing their students with the tools they need to pursue a career in medical billing and coding."
A few of the institutions are:
Bryant & Stratton College
Orchard Park, New York
Online Associate's in Medical Reimbursement & Coding
This versatile online associate's degree for the medical billing and coding program features fully online and blended learning formats. The 60-credit hour degree plan was designed around standards established by the American Health Information Management Association and the American Academy of Professional Coders. Major requirements include:
- Introduction to Reimbursement and Coding
- Electronic Health Records
- Clinical Documentation: Integrity and Quality
- Evaluation and Management Services
Herzing University
Madison, Wisconsin
Online Associate's in Insurance Billing and Coding
The unique medical billing and coding associate degree online prepares graduates to specialize in insurance billing and coding. The accelerated program offers a potential course completion time of just 20 months. The curriculum for the program is prescribed and features major-specific coursework such as:
- Introduction to Billing and Coding
- Current Procedural Terminology Coding
- Revenue Cycle
- Advanced Coding
Ultimate Medical Academy
Tampa, Florida
Online Associate's in Medical Billing & Coding
This online associate's for medical billing and coding is an accelerated program that can be completed in as few as 18 months. The 63-credit hour degree plan for the program consists of a 39-credit hour core curriculum, including course titles like:
- Billing and Coding Application with Simulation
- Healthcare Settings, Claim Cycle, and Claims Processing
- Medical Law, Ethics, and Records Management
- Introduction to Healthcare Communication
Beal University
Bangor, Maine
Online Health Information Technology AAS Degree
This is one of the most accelerated medical billing and coding online programs in our ranking. The Health Information Technology program can be completed in just 18 months of study. With both fully online and hybrid tracks, the flexible degree plan for the program includes course titles such as:
- Health Care Data Analysis and Statistics
- Health Care Reimbursement Methodologies
- Evaluation and Management Coding
- Fundamentals of Law for Health Information Management
Rochester Community and Technical College
Rochester, Minnesota
Online AAS in Health Information Technology
Rochester Community and Technical College is one of the nation's top accredited online medical billing and coding schools regarding affordability and convenience. This low-cost program is offered entirely online and includes core courses such as:
- Computerized Health Information
- Quality Management of Health Information
- Medical Technology for Health Professions
- Introduction to Health Records
Highland Community College
Highland, Kansas
Online AAS in Medical Coding
The medical billing and coding associate degree online program is a comprehensive 65-credit hour offering. The program is offered full-time and can be completed within two years. Course titles comprising the program's curriculum include:
- Legal and Ethical Issues in Healthcare
- Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) Coding
- International Classification of Disease
- Healthcare Computer Applications and Electronic Encoder
Clarkson College
Omaha, Nebraska
Online Associate of Science (AS) in Health Information Technology
This medical billing and coding associate degree online program is a fully online option designed to be completed within six semesters of study. The program is also versatile and features optional tracks in:
- Revenue Management
- Data Management
Core courses required for the degree include:
- Legal and Ethical Aspects of Health Information
- Managing Healthcare Departments
- Healthcare Delivery Systems
- Introduction to Informatics
