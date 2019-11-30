Top 4K Computer & Gaming Monitor Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Samsung, Acer, ASUS, HP, G-Sync & LG Monitor Deals Reviewed by Retail Fuse
Retail Fuse review the best computer and gaming monitor deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Save on 144hz, curved, ultrawide and 4K monitors
Nov 30, 2019, 07:50 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the top monitor deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on curved and ultrawide 4K monitors from top brands like Samsung, ASUS and G-Sync listed below by the deals team at Retail Fuse.
Best 4K Monitor deals:
- Save up to 59% on a wide range of computer & gaming monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on curved, gaming, ultra-wide & 4K monitors
- Save up to 52% on top-rated HP monitors - check live deals on top-rated HP curved monitors, Ultraslim Full-HD monitors, Ultrawide monitors and gaming monitors
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of monitors and displays at Amazon - featuring savings on monitors from top rated brands like Samsung, Acer, HP, Asus and LG
- Save up to $150 on Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, LG, MSI & Samsung monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on 4K, 144hz & ultrawide monitors
- Save up to $1,200 on top-rated 4K HP monitors - save on a wide range of Ultra HD 4K/5K displays at the HP online sale
- Save up to $50 on 4K Ultra HD monitors at Walmart - including deals on a range of 4K monitor sizes from 27 inches all the way up to 43 inches
- Save up to 32% on top-rated 4K monitors at Amazon - including monitors from recommended brands like Samsung, Acer, Asus, HP and LG
- Save up to 50% off on Dell desktops, laptops, monitors and gaming PCs at Dell.com
- Save on select Acer monitors including gaming and 4K monitors at Acer.com
Best Gaming Monitor deals:
- Save up to $200 on gaming monitors & displays - click the link for live prices on best-selling 25-inch, 27-inch, 32-inch and 35-inch gaming monitors at HP.com
- Save up to 50% on gaming monitors including 144Hz, curved & ultrawide monitors - check the latest deals on top-rated Dell, ASUS, Sceptre, MSI & LG gaming monitors at Walmart
- Save up to $140 on top-rated gaming monitors at Amazon - check the latest deals available on 4K gaming monitors, curved monitors, ultrawide monitors and G-SYNC compatible monitors
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The right monitor will make the most out of your computer gaming, watching or online working. The Acer Predator XB3 is a good mid-range model in the 4k 144Hz market. Samsung has some of the best curved monitors while LG the ultrawide ones. The Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ uses G Sync technology to reduce screen tearing. For a lower-priced option to be used for work, HP has the VH240a IPS.
What does Cyber Monday bring to shoppers? The Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday began being called Cyber Monday as retailers started extending their Black Friday sales into the next week by focusing on online deals. These deals include savings on new items as well as extensions of previous sales.
By 2010, Cyber Monday was the biggest annual shopping holiday in the US and has continued to hold the top spot ever since.
