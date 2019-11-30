Top 4K Computer & Gaming Monitor Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Samsung, Acer, ASUS, HP, G-Sync & LG Monitor Deals Reviewed by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the top monitor deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on curved and ultrawide 4K monitors from top brands like Samsung, ASUS and G-Sync listed below by the deals team at Retail Fuse.

Best 4K Monitor deals:

Best Gaming Monitor deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page . Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The right monitor will make the most out of your computer gaming, watching or online working. The Acer Predator XB3 is a good mid-range model in the 4k 144Hz market. Samsung has some of the best curved monitors while LG the ultrawide ones. The Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ uses G Sync technology to reduce screen tearing. For a lower-priced option to be used for work, HP has the VH240a IPS.

What does Cyber Monday bring to shoppers? The Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday began being called Cyber Monday as retailers started extending their Black Friday sales into the next week by focusing on online deals. These deals include savings on new items as well as extensions of previous sales.

By 2010, Cyber Monday was the biggest annual shopping holiday in the US and has continued to hold the top spot ever since.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Retail Fuse