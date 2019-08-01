Top-5 Deal PR Firm Lambert Names Kristin Celauro Managing Partner of its New York Office

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambert & Co., a leading public relations, investor relations and integrated marketing firm nationally, today announced that Kristin Celauro has been named managing partner of the firm's New York office. Celauro will also lead Lambert's Transaction, M&A and Private Equity practice, bringing more than 20 years of global agency and financial communication experience to the role.

Celauro was previously a managing director for Lambert's Blicksilver PR unit, which was just named a top-5 private equity and deal PR firm by The Deal with activity spanning 30 transactions in the first half of 2019.

"Kristin is a true financial communications expert with deep knowledge and experience handling the most important financial events a company may face from global transactions and fund closings to complex bankruptcies and litigation support," said Jeff Lambert, CEO of Lambert. "Since Lambert acquired Blicksilver as our New York financial communications and investor relations hub, Kristin has proven to be an instinctual and insightful leader. She's earned the respect of industry leaders and colleagues alike, and we are proud to have her on our team as we grow our New York practice."

Lambert / Blicksilver is top-10 financial communications and investor relations firm, as well as a top-five PR firm in private equity. Lambert represents more than 25 private equity firms, including global funds, middle-market, venture capital and real restate funds, as well as advisory firms and investment banks. Lambert's 2018 acquisition of Owen Blicksilver Public Relations brought a team of all senior financial communications professionals, expanded Lambert's capabilities and complemented key practice areas such as healthcare, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods and business services.

Celauro specializes in M&A communications, long-term reputation management and corporate communications for private equity firms and portfolio companies, as well as for bankruptcy trustees and financial institutions, ranking among the best in the industry. Prior to joining Blicksilver, Celauro worked at Financial Dynamics and Sard Verbinnen. She graduated from Smith College with a double major in English language and literature and women's studies.

Celauro will manage the day-to-day operations in New York as the firm continues expanding its client base, working with Blicksilver PR president, Owen Blicksilver, and the New York account team.

About Lambert & Co.

Lambert & Co. is a national award-winning public relations, investor relations and integrated marketing firm. Posting 20 years of growth, Lambert has been named a top-50 PR firm, top-10 financial and investor relations firm, and a top-10 environmental and public affairs firm by O'Dwyer's. Partnering with clients across the globe, the company's portfolio spans a broad spectrum of industries including automotive and mobility, consumer, food and beverage, education and social impact, healthcare and biotech, and financial and investor relations. Lambert has also been named Small Firm of the Year by PR Week and PRNews and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 list five times. To learn more about Lambert visit its website at www.lambert.com or via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @lambertglobal.

