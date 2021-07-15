Top 5 Heat Tips For Those With Medical-Based Heat Intolerance

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The current and seemingly relentless heat waves are dangerous to a growing, but often overlooked community, people with medically-caused heat intolerance, often associated with neurological and autoimmune diseases. ThermApparel, a company that focuses on technologically advanced, and invisible, cooling vests, is making a difference.

“The UnderCool vest is wonderful. I hiked all five national parks in Utah and there's no way I could have done that without it. It gives me a lot more freedom.” Kim Klein, 63, is a customer and avid hiker living in Arizona and Colorado. “I even use it at home just to chill down sometimes when I’m too tired and too hot.”

Prolonged exposure to routine summer weather is a persistent issue for those with chronic diseases. But the recent record-breaking temperatures are causing ripple effects, sparking symptom flareups, inflammation, and debilitating fatigue.

"The general public doesn't really understand what fatigue means," said Kim Klein, 63. "It causes overwhelming brain fog and I can't think straight -- it gets the best of me. Trying to stay ahead of my multiple sclerosis-related fatigue is the best thing I can do."

"Extreme heat unfortunately impacts Kim Klein and many of our clients disproportionately," says Kurtis Kracke, ThermApparel CEO. "But people without chronic disease need to be vigilant as well since many common medications for blood pressure, allergies, and depression, are compounding these issues for all of us. This is a recipe for disaster."

ThermApparel's Top Five Tips to Battle Unprecedented Heat Waves:

Limit your exposure: reduce activity, stay indoors, find air conditioning, drink fluids, avoid caffeine, and liquor. Using a cooling vest can reduce symptom flareups, shorten fatigue, and increase recovery times. Inflammation and fatigue are your worst enemies: If you must be active, know that heat can aggravate inflammation, and increase corresponding fatigue. Understand your medications and which can increase your risk to heat-related illness: antidepressants, blood pressure meds, antihistamines, etc. Know that when it is over 85 degrees, your heart is working double or triple than normal to cool your body down.

The UnderCool Cooling Vest is Invisible and Absorbs Heat Away from Your Body:

ThermApparel created the UnderCool vest by working directly with their local MS and medical community to help people with chronic conditions maintain their normal routines - gathering for picnics, biking, gardening, walking, visiting parks. "Our vest enhances the body's natural ability to cool itself, absorbing heat away from the body which keeps core temperature lower. This allows you to stay safe and do more. It's unlike others in that it is essentially invisible to the eye so you don't feel bulky or self-conscious," adds Kracke.

"The cooling vest lets me stay active, despite my MS. I hiked all five national parks in Utah and there's no way I could have done that without it. It gives me a lot more freedom," adds Klein.

Media Contact:

Neal Gorman, NRG Communications, 212-203-3889, [email protected]

ThermApparel was founded by two industrial design students at the Rochester Institute of Technology. With community input, they set out to create the world's first lightweight, comfortable, and invisible, cooling vest so people with debilitating heat and inflammatory conditions can stay active. For more information call 855-232-7233 or visit www.ThermApparel.com.

SOURCE ThermApparel

