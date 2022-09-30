Top 5 Outdoor Halloween Decorations Including 12-FT Animated Pumpkin Ghoul

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemmy Industries Halloween decor at Walmart features five larger than life Halloween decorations including a 12-ft animated Pumpkin Ghoul and giant Airblown Inflatables.

An animated 12-ft Pumpkin Ghoul ($299.00) wrapped in hunter green gauze with poseable arms is available on Walmart.com. The Pumpkin Ghoul's head is a jack-o-lantern blow mold with distressed paint finish. Plug it in and it lights up with an orange lightshow projection CandleFlicker™ lighting effect. Once activated, the Pumpkin Ghoul speaks taunting phrases and turns at the waist.

Gemmy Industries Halloween decor at Walmart features five larger than life Halloween decorations. Tweet this Gemmy Industries Halloween decor at Walmart features five larger than life Halloween decorations including a 12-ft animated Pumpkin Ghoul and giant Airblown Inflatables.

An additional giant showstopper is the 12-ft Airblown Pumpkin Ghoul ($84.00) featuring a mischievous jack-o-lantern face can also be found on Walmart.com. It inflates in seconds and lights up with Phantasmä Lightshow projection for an eye-catching lighting effect. Pair two of these inflatables together at an entryway for a thrilling welcome.

On Oct 31st, have trick-or-treaters walk under the 10-ft Halloween Archway ($99.00) with a "Enter If You Dare" banner. Available in-store and online, this castle-like archway features a ghost, friendly witch, reaper and skeleton with green streamers hanging down the entryway. It makes a big statement with ease and is a great addition to a photo background.

Turn any lawn into a spooky forest with the large 9-ft Haunted Tree Scene ($59.00) featuring a Ghost, Pumpkin Child and Candy Corn on tree branches. Available in-store and online, it includes heavy-duty lawn stakes, tethers, and everything else you'll need for an easy setup.

Add fun to any lawn with the 10-ft Hot Air Balloon Scene, available in-store only. Featuring a jack-o'-lantern basket with three characters—a ghost, monster and witch—and a purple balloon with a "Happy Halloween" sentiment, this hot air balloon inflatable makes a spooktacular addition to your Halloween decorations.

Take your decor to the next level with the portable size Fog Machine 400W ($32.48) with skeleton hands. Available in-store and online, it includes a remote control and produces a safe, thick cloud of fog for parties and self-made haunted houses.

For more Halloween inspiration and decor, visit www.gemmy.com.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries