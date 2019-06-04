Top 5 Travel Destinations for 2019 Revealed by Expert Travel Agents

One of the nation's leading global tour operators, the award-winning Travel Impressions, and top U.S. travel agents took a closer look at travel trends and booking demands for 2019. From beach paradise to exciting adventure and cultural exploration, whatever your vacation passion, their list has got it covered.

1. CANCUN & RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico

It's no surprise that Cancun and Riviera Maya came up as the number one most requested destination among Travel Impressions' customers. From the breathtaking landscapes, soft coral sands, and crystal-clear waters to an incredible journey back to the mystical Mayan civilization, a visit to Cancun will make you feel like you're waking in a dream!

Situated on the northeastern edge of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, bordering the turquoise Caribbean Sea, Cancun is known for world-class luxury beach resorts, historic landmarks, and significant monuments—including a number of historical ruins—as well as lovely dining venues and fun-filled excursions.

A trip to Riviera Maya, just south of Cancun, will take you back to the fascinating world of the Maya. Think captivating archaeological sites like El Rey (The Temple of the Scorpion) and ancient cities including Chichen Itza, Tulum, and Coba. If you're in the mood for a little adventure, embark on an off-the-beaten path journey in the lush jungle, or snorkel and swim alongside gentle whale sharks.

2. PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, The Caribbean

The Caribbean has always been an unrivaled beach vacation favorite with a wide range of attractive destinations to choose from. Vibrant Punta Cana stands out from the rest, and here's why:

Located at the easternmost tip of Dominican Republic, Punta Cana is often referred to as the Coconut Coast for the coconut palms that dot its 40 miles of white-sand beaches. Despite its increasing popularity, Punta Cana's beaches remain unspoiled—incredibly wide and evenly flat with clear, warm water that makes Punta Cana the perfect location for water sports and swimming.

READ FULL STORY

SOURCE Travel Impressions