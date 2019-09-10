Top 5 U.S. Aerospace & Defense Companies, 2019-2023: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon - Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus into Key Strategies & Plans

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2019-2023 - U.S. Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Companies - Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework & Strategy Focus Analysis on the U.S. Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Companies.

The report analyzes the overall, Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and provides insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being developed by the leading Aerospace & Defense Primes for the near to medium term horizon as the industry braces up for a significant growth phase ahead.



Report Excerpts:

Defense Spending on the Upswing in the U.S. and across most other parts of the World translating into the onset of a favorable cycle for the Aerospace & Defense Industry

The continued development of military capabilities by China & the resurgence of Russia as a key regional power over the years have already induced a shift in the overall U.S. strategy towards competition with near-peer adversaries

& the resurgence of as a key regional power over the years have already induced a shift in the overall U.S. strategy towards competition with near-peer adversaries This shift in strategic focus entails 1.fast tracked procurement of systems & hardware to maintain numerical superiority 2. Rapid development & deployment of next-generation capabilities to plug existing & potential capabilities gaps and 3. to retain the traditional, long-standing strategic capabilities overmatch against adversaries along with continued R&D pursuits to maintain technological edge

The U.S. defense industrial base has been on a renaissance of sorts and is readily gearing up with a spurt in activity and is looking forward to a long & much-anticipated activity boom with most OEMs reinvigorating their industrial bases, in line with the age of disruptive technologies

The Aerospace & Defense industry's development and evolution over the medium term is going to be defined and shaped by technology which has been evolving rapidly and is poised to disrupt markets at a lightning pace

Investing in & developing capabilities rapidly in next-generation technologies, like Hypersonics and Directed Energy Systems, will be crucial for the industry OEMs from a long-term perspective

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Top 5 U.S. Aerospace & Defense Companies

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Revenues

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot - For each Industry OEM

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake Trend

Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend

Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For each of the 5 Key Industry Players

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Raytheon Company

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 5 A&D Primes

Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the A&D OEMs

Analysis Coverage:

Business and Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans



Market, Segment, Domain & Program Specific Strategies & Plans



R&D Strategies & Plans



Growth Strategies & Plans



Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans



Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans



Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans



Financial Strategies & Plans



Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs



Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 8: Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 9: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 11: Strategic Market Outlook - Aerospace & Defense

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense

Global Defense Spending Trends

Top 5 Defense Spending Nations & Defense Budgetary Trend

U.S. Defense Budgetary Trend

Key Growth & Technology Investment Priority Areas

Key Upcoming Defense Programs

Emerging Technologies

Market Outlook & Growth Projections

