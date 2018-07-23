Top 6 Digital's Concourse Lending Review Says Americans Will Never Save Money

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Top 6 Digital, a high performance digital agency and marketer, has announced the release of its Concourse Lending Review. The report discusses the borrowing and savings habits of ordinary Americans over the last ten years.

"Considering the whole decade of economic crisis, it is surprising that the borrowing and savings habits of Americans have not improved," states the Concourse Lending Review. "We're still borrowing more money than we should. A lot of Americans do not understand that they need to keep a base level of spending that is lower than what they are earning. Americans are very bad with their finances in general."

The review goes on to explain that consumers bear most of the responsibility "but not all of it." Through targeted internet and direct mail marketing, retailers are having a ball. "It is almost as if the advertisers are pumping oxygen into a casino to keep Americans spending." Little or no effort is made to maintain a sense of frugality. There is no concept of savings in the country.

