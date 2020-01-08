Top Aces Corp. Appoints Kevin "Uncle" Fesler as VP Business Development

MESA, AZ, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Top Aces Corp., a leading provider of contracted adversary air services, is pleased to announce that Kevin "Uncle" Fesler has joined the company in the role of Vice President, Business Development, effective January 6, 2020. Fesler will lead a focused team of professionals serving the U.S. Department of Defense customer's adversary air requirements.

"I am thrilled to be joining Top Aces at this exciting time for advanced, contracted adversary air training services," stated Fesler. "I am convinced our innovative offering will be compelling and instrumental to increased readiness of our USAF clients."

During Fesler's distinguished 24-year U.S. Air Force career, he held commands both in the U.S. and contingency locations, served on Air Combat Command staff developing plans and programs and in the Combined Air Operations Center for Air Forces Central. Uncle totaled over 800 hours in the F-22A and more than 3000 hours in the F-15E during operational, formal training, and test assignments. Prior to joining Top Aces, he served in senior business development and program management roles, including as Executive Director, U.S. Air Force Programs, Aerojet Rocketdyne; Deputy Director F135 Sustainment, Pratt and Whitney Military Engines; Director Aeronautics Division, Operational Support Group, and Senior Associate, Advanced Consulting and Programatics, LLC. He also served on the precision strike weapons group for the National Defense Industrial Association.

Top Aces Corp. President, Russ Quinn, stated, "With his unique background, in-depth knowledge of client needs and extensive experience, Uncle will be an extraordinary addition to our existing team of professionals. We look forward to working closely with the USAF to ensure our unique 4th generation open system architecture offering meets the USAF's training requirements at all levels."

Fesler was commissioned into the Air Force through the ROTC program following graduation from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology where he earned a Bachelors in Mechanical/Aerospace Engineering. He also holds a Masters of Aeronautical Science from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.

About Top Aces

Top Aces provides advanced and innovative airborne training to the world's leading air forces. Founded in 2000 by a group of highly accomplished former fighter pilots, Top Aces has the largest worldwide footprint of privately-held operational fighter aircraft that provide advanced adversary, air-defense and Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) training services around the globe. The mission-critical training offered by Top Aces enhances the operational readiness of combat forces by providing realistic real-world experience while prolonging its customers' fleet life.

The company is changing the face of air combat training with its unparalleled safety record, outstanding team and an industry-leading 82,000 + hours of operational training flown in support of its customers worldwide. Top Aces has experience that matters.

For further information please visit www.topaces.us.

SOURCE Top Aces Inc

Related Links

topaces.com

