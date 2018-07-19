Top Adult Congenital Cardiologist Wayne J. Franklin, MD, Joins Phoenix Children's

PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Phoenix Children's Heart Center, a top 10 program for pediatric cardiology and pediatric heart surgery as ranked by US News & World Report, is proud to announce Wayne J. Franklin, MD, as Co-Director of the Heart Center, Director of the Adult Congenital Heart Disease program and Chair of Adult Medicine at Phoenix Children's.

"Dr. Franklin brings a higher, more specialized level of care in adult congenital heart disease and cardiovascular medicine to the Phoenix Children's team and to Arizona," said Daniel Ostlie, MD, Surgeon and Chief and Chair of Surgery. "Our Heart Center has earned outstanding accomplishments over its short history and even excels among much longer-standing programs. Bringing on Dr. Franklin will only heighten the center's trajectory and offerings to patients."

Phoenix Children's care for its patients does not end when they turn 18. Dr. Franklin will oversee and ensure comprehensive transition from pediatric to adult care. His arrival reestablishes and strengthens the Adult Congenital Heart Disease program at Phoenix Children's, making it a national destination for heart patients. Apart from cardiology, Dr. Franklin will be a champion for Phoenix Children's adult patients across the organization.

Dr. Franklin comes to Phoenix Children's from Texas Children's Hospital, the top-ranked heart center for pediatric cardiology and pediatric heart surgery by US News and World Report. There, in 2004, he founded the Texas Adult Congenital Heart Program where he served as Director. In 2013, Dr. Franklin was appointed Chief of Cardiology at the Texas Children's Hospital Pavilion for Women where he directed the clinical and administrative cardiovascular service lines.

Dr. Franklin earned his medical degree from Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts and UCLA School of Medicine. Dr. Franklin completed his residency training in internal medicine and pediatrics at Duke University, and completed two fellowships in adult cardiology and pediatric cardiology at St. Luke's/Texas Heart Institute and at Baylor College of Medicine/Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

About Phoenix Children's



Phoenix Children's Hospital is Arizona's only children's hospital recognized by U.S. News & World Report's Best Children's Hospitals. For 35 years Phoenix Children's has provided world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest. As one of the largest children's hospitals in the country, Phoenix Children's delivers care across more than 75 pediatric specialties. Recognized specifically for its patient-focused innovation, medical education, growth and research, Phoenix Children's was named Business of the Year and Exceptional Innovator by the Greater Phoenix Chamber in 2018. For more information about the hospital, visit http://www.phoenixchildrens.org.

SOURCE Phoenix Children's Hospital

