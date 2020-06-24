Top American Pharmacist Releases New Essential Guide on COVID-19 Treatment Remdesivir

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medicine Information Institute is pleased to announce that it has released a new title by renowned author and veteran pharmacist James J. Rybacki entitled: The Essential Guide to Prescription Drugs Update on Remdesivir. Remdesivir is a COVID-19 experimental drug recently approved for emergency use by the FDA. The latest book from James J. Rybacki gives more than 40 categories of information from benefits to risks, to how the medicine works, what to do when taking the drug, and an abundance of crucial and timely information.

Cover of The Essential Guide to Prescription Drugs, Update on Remdesivir, Volume 1, #2

The Essential Guide to Prescription Drugs on Remdesivir zeroes in on research and SMART dosing instructions. This new Ebook and printed book even include essential topics to discuss with one's doctor, such as possible adverse effects and other important developments to watch out for while taking the drug. Some herbal medicines and drug interactions to avoid are also covered.

"I am glad to contribute my best in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that has changed our lives, crumbled a once-thriving economy, and further placed vulnerable people in a more dangerous situation than they ever imagined. My new book is a detailed guide for everyone looking to know what to expect from Remdesivir, how it can help them fight against COVID-19 and the risks involved as well," says Dr. Rybacki.

As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, Remdesivir has emerged as one of the most tested and trusted drugs approved for emergency use. However, most people lack proper guidance and information on the risks and benefits involved in using Remdesivir.

About the Author

James J. Rybacki, Pharm.D., is a trusted voice with over three decades of hospital and clinical experience that include major academic medical center leadership at UTSW in Dallas, Texas, as well as national cardiology organization leadership in the Professional Education Committee of the American Heart Association. Dr. Rybacki received the Early Lifetime Achievement award from the University of Nebraska College of Pharmacy in 2007.

Press Contact: The Medicine Information Institute

Contact Person: James J. Rybacki

Email: [email protected]

Phone number to book interviews: 410.310.2578

Available NOW from Barnes & Noble - https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-essential-guide-to-prescription-drugs-update-on-remdesivir-james-j-rybacki/1137181315?ean=9781891678783 - and other print and Ebook stores worldwide.

Ebook: ISBN: 978-1-891678-77-6

Print: ISBN: 978-1-891678-78-3

Author Website: www.EssentialGuideToPrescriptionDrugs.com

Related Images

the-essential-guide-to.jpg

The Essential Guide to Prescription Drugs, Update on Remdesivir

Cover of The Essential Guide to Prescription Drugs, Update on Remdesivir, Volume 1, #2

Related Links

Author Website

SOURCE The Medicine Information Institute