Top Apple AirPods Black Friday Deals 2019: Early AirPods Pro & AirPods 2 Deals Reviewed by Retail Egg

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the top AirPods deals for Black Friday 2019? Deals experts at Retail Egg have released their list of the best early AirPods Pro and AirPods 2nd Generation with wireless charging case deals for 2019. Their updated links to deals are listed below.

Best AirPods deals:

Black Friday deals are time-sensitive. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The AirPods 2 may have had the same design and structure as the previous model but the latest earphones from Apple had its own upgrades. They are more efficient and have lower latency compared to the original AirPods. The wireless AirPods 2 also has a longer battery life with three hours of listening time and two hours of talking time.

On what date does Black Friday 2019 fall? As this year's Thanksgiving Day falls on November 28, Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 fall on November 29 and December 2, respectively.

Amazon runs its Black Friday sales throughout the month of November, culminating in the busy Black Friday sales week. During this week, Amazon updates deals continuously allowing shoppers to find offers on thousands of products. Holiday shopping also begins much earlier in Walmart this year, with online discounts being offered on items across several product categories from October 25. Walmart usually begins its Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day, November 28. Online shoppers often get an early start on their holiday savings though as Walmart.com normally launches online deals on November 27.

Most major retailers continue their Black Friday deals through to Cyber Monday. Amazon is an exception as it tends to extend its sales for an additional week.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Retail Egg