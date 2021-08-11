Top Artists Reimagine the Streets of London through Augmented Reality NFT’s

Ghosting is a traveling exhibition that combines new digital mediums and augmented reality to create a one of a kind show in a world we can see, but not touch. Ghosting has visited Berlin and London, and it will travel to Miami, New York, and Los Angeles through the remainder of the summer. Each show is uniquely curated to respond to the dynamic surroundings of each city, adding new drops along the way.

The auction kicks off with an open edition sale for 2 hours featuring "Porsche 934" by Benedict Radcliffe and "Manekineko" by SuperCyberTown x Humanoise. After the open edition closes, the 1 of 1's will be live for 24 hours on Illust Space' s marketplace. The sale will feature artists Clara Bacou, Chrisitian Venables, ExitSimulation, and Eoin.

Collectors of each piece will have the unique opportunity to place their AR NFTs anywhere in the world, illustrating their own reality.

For more information on the sale, check out the auction page here .

