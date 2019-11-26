Top AT&T, Sprint, Verizon & Boost Mobile Black Friday Deals for 2019: Line Plan & Unlocked Cell Phone Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a comparison of the best AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Sprint, Boost Mobile and Straight Talk for Black Friday 2019. Access instant Black Friday savings on a wide range of unlocked Apple and Android phones and cellular data plan deals by clicking the links below.

Best Sprint deals:

● Save up to 56% on Samsung Galaxy S10, Note10+ & more Samsung Galaxy smartphones - at Sprint.com

● Save up to 50% on the Apple iPhone 11 - at Sprint

● Save up to 60% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 & more iPhone models - at Sprint

Best Verizon deals:

● Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless

● Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless

● Save up to 50% on Google Pixel smartphones at Verizon Wireless

Best AT&T deals:

● Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8

● Save up to $1,000 on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone 11 - at AT&T

● Save up to 86% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T

● Save up to 90% on LG smartphones at AT&T

Best Boost Mobile & Straight Talk deals:

● Save up to $270 on Apple iPhones at Boost Mobile

● Save up to $270 off on LG, Samsung Galaxy & more top-rated Android cell phones at Boost Mobile Save up to 70% on a wide range of Straight Talk no contract cell phones and line plans at the Straight Talk online store

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

While there are not that many differences in telecommunications companies in the US, there are some carriers who are favored over others for the quality of their service. Verizon Wireless has the best coverage while Sprint offers more affordable plans. Boost Mobile is like a prepaid version of Sprint, but Straight Talk uses different cellular network providers including AT&T.

How long does Black Friday 2019 last? This year's Black Friday falls on November 29th, followed by Cyber Monday on December 2nd.

Amazon's "Countdown to Black Friday" usually rolls out deals as early as the first week of November. These offers last until Black Friday Deals Week, which sees new deals being added hourly through Cyber Monday. Walmart's Early Deals Drop also offers shoppers early holiday season deals. From October 25th until early December, items such as electronics, gaming, sporting goods, toys, and furniture, are available at discounted prices at Walmart.com. Although Walmart usually launches their Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving night (November 28), the retailer often starts making Black Friday deals available online the night before (November 27).

Most Black Friday promotions run for five days, from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Unlike other major retailers, Amazon's Cyber Monday deals usually last for an entire week, giving shoppers a fresh round of deals while extending older ones.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Tomato