Top Automotive Lifestyle and Detailing Brand Chemical Guys Launches Carbon Force Ceramic Protective Paint Coating System as Their Most Durable Professional-Grade Ceramic Coating Available

Carbon Force uses cutting-edge, non-stick ceramic nanotechnology to seal microscopic imperfections and pores in the paint, creating a glassy smooth surface that instantly sheds water and contaminants while helping to prevent water spots and minimizing maintenance down the road. With extreme UV protection and advanced thermal resistance, Carbon Force is designed for vehicles of all kinds, as well as boats and aircraft, and is intended for use on paintwork, polished metal, glossy wheels, headlights and taillights. Providing durable protection for up to five years, Carbon Force protects your investment from the harshest elements – including extreme weather, bugs, sap, bird droppings, dirt, dust and more.

"Carbon Force was engineered to be applied using a straight-forward process we share on our online 'how to' library."

Harnessing the power of ceramic to deliver exceptional levels of protection, diamond clear, deep-gloss optical clarity and excessive hydrophobic water beading, Carbon Force can be applied in multiple layers, increasing the thickness and hardness of the coating for unparalleled scratch resistance and delivering a professional-level coating at home.

"At Chemical Guys we believe that everyone should be able to achieve a show car shine," said Chemical Guys' Chief Revenue Officer, John Mansfield. "The launch of our new Carbon Force Ceramic Protective Paint Coating System is another sign of our commitment to this belief. Carbon Force was engineered to be applied using a straight-forward process we share on our online 'how to' library and demonstrate at our Detail Garage locations, making it possible for anyone with a passion for shine to achieve professional-level ceramic protection that normally costs hundreds, if not thousands of dollars."

Before usage, make sure surfaces are washed and clean from dirt, debris and contamination. Use a clay bar and machine polisher to achieve optical clarity, then apply Carbon Force in straight lines over the paintwork, allowing the coating to dry for 30 seconds up to 1 minute before removing with a premium microfiber cloth. Carbon Force can even be layered with Chemical Guys glazes, sealants and waxes for added protection and shine.

Carbon Force is now available at ChemicalGuys.com and Detail Garage locations nationwide, retailing for $129.99.

ABOUT CHEMICAL GUYS

Driven by adventure, a passion for shine, and a love for the road ahead, Chemical Guys is a worldwide leader in automotive detailing products for car care enthusiasts and professionals. From exclusive small-batch waxes to cutting edge ceramic coatings, and specialty cleaners for exteriors and interiors, Chemical Guys sets the industry standard when it comes to product innovation, technological advancement and education. Based in Southern California, Chemical Guys has evolved from a handful of passionate car fanatics to a global lifestyle brand with the largest digital library of automotive detailing "how to" content available. Learn more and join the Chemical Guys family at ChemicalGuys.com.

ABOUT DETAIL GARAGE

Detail Garage is the country's fastest-growing car care superstore. The nationwide retail franchise is the ultimate destination for auto detailing supplies, equipment, car care accessories and training. By combining the highest-quality products with educational detailing classes, Detail Garage has become the country's go-to retail store for car care enthusiasts, passionate car owners, and detailing professionals. After launching its initial location in Southern California, the brand has quickly expanded to over 60 locations over the last 5 years throughout the US and Canada. To find a Detail Garage near you or for more information on products, training or franchising opportunities visit www.detailgarage.com.

SOURCE Chemical Guys

Related Links

http://www.chemicalguys.com

