Top Aviation Finance Lawyer Deepak Reddy Joins McGuireWoods as Partner in New York

Chambers USA has twice recognized Reddy as one of only two up-and-coming aircraft finance lawyers nationwide. Euromoney has selected him for inclusion in the "Euromoney Expert Guide: Aviation in 2019," and Corporate Jet Investor has recognized him as a leading business aviation lawyer each year since 2014. Reddy joins McGuireWoods from Winston & Strawn LLP.

"Deepak is well known as a top deal lawyer in the global aviation industry," said Raj Natarajan, chair of the firm's Debt Finance Department. "He enhances our significant strength in aviation finance and broadens the services our practice delivers for clients in the U.S. and abroad."

McGuireWoods represents leasing companies, financial institutions, investment firms and Fortune 500 clients in commercial and corporate aircraft transactions. It is the primary law firm for the global aircraft finance group of the largest U.S. bank-owned equipment financing company. The firm has earned nationwide recognition for aviation finance from Chambers USA and The Legal 500 United States.

Reddy is the fifth partner to join to firm's New York office this year, following the recent arrivals of life sciences patent litigators Benjamin Hsing, Wanda French-Brown and Irene Hudson and M&A lawyer Colin Bumby. He is the third accomplished lawyer to join the debt finance practice this year, joining Chris Molen in Atlanta and Margaret Seurynck in Chicago.

"Deepak is an important addition as we continue our strategic growth in New York," said Noreen Kelly, managing partner of the New York office. "He has a stellar reputation and we are fortunate to have him on our team."

"McGuireWoods has unrivaled aviation finance capabilities and a powerhouse debt finance practice, and I know my clients will benefit from the firm's innovative and business-focused approach to solving their problems," Reddy said.

McGuireWoods was named 2019's "Law Firm of the Year" for banking and finance law in U.S. News-Best Lawyers' "Best Law Firms." In addition, Law360 named the firm a "Banking Practice Group of the Year" for 2018. McGuireWoods consistently ranks among the top five U.S. law firms by deal count and among the top 10 by dollar volume for syndicated lending in Thomson Reuters' league tables.

McGuireWoods LLP is a leading international law firm with 1,100 lawyers in 22 offices worldwide. It ranks as the top firm in the business of law in Financial Times' prestigious North America Innovative Lawyers report. The firm has been recognized 13 times on BTI Consulting's "Client Service A-Team" — elite firms singled out for client service excellence based on unprompted feedback from clients in major companies. Its full-service public affairs arm, McGuireWoods Consulting LLC, offers infrastructure and economic development, strategic communications and grassroots advocacy, and government relations solutions. For more information, visit www.mcguirewoods.com.

