Top Barbie, Luvabella, PLAYMOBIL & Doc McStuffins Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals of 2019: Dolls & Dollhouse Deals Reviewed by Spending Lab

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doll & dollhouse Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals are underway. The online sales team at Spending Lab have compared the best PLAYMOBIL, Doc McStuffins, Barbie and Luvabella dolls and dollhouse deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.

Best doll deals:

● Save up to 50% on a wide range of dolls, clothes & accessories at Walmart - save on best-selling Barbie, Luvabella, Doc McStuffins dolls & more

● Save on Barbie dolls, dollhouses, playsets & accessories AZ barbie doll toys at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on Amazon Exclusive Barbie Made To Move Dolls & more

● Save up to 35% on Luvabella baby dolls & interactive accessories at Amazon - top-rated Luvabella dolls feature lifelike facial expressions & reactions & the ability to learn vocabulary from their owners

● Save up to 38% on Disney Jr's Doc McStuffins dolls, playsets & toys at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on best-selling Doc McStuffins Hospital Doctor's Bag Set, Pet Rescue Mobile Set & more

Best dollhouse deals:

● Save up to 43% on top-rated dollhouses at Walmart - check live prices on trusted brands such as PLAYMOBIL, Barbie & KidKraft

● Save up to 30% on best-selling dollhouses, furniture & playsets at Amazon - check live prices on Amazon Exclusive Barbie Dreamhouse, PLAYMOBIL Take Along Modern Doll House, KidKraft dollhouses & more

● Save up to 50% on PLAYMOBIL doll houses, playsets & toys at Amazon - check live prices on shoppers' favorites Playground, Aquarium & Family Camping sets, Advent Calendar & Take Along doll houses

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Young girls are fond of playing with dolls & dollhouses. These pretend-play toys give them a sense of responsibility and help them think maturely. Mattel's Barbie doll was launched in 1959 and has been the world's most famous fashion doll ever since. PLAYMOBIL, on the other hand, offers various themed dollhouses which are enjoyed by many girls. Doc McStuffins' clinic doll house is a hit, too.

Is there a reason Black Friday is called Black Friday? The Friday after Thanksgiving was informally named Black Friday due to the disruptive pedestrian and vehicle traffic that large numbers of shoppers would create in major cities.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Spending Lab