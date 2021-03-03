Top BASIS Charter School Educators Will Lead New Campus in Baton Rouge

"Our network is known for talented teachers and leaders – very successful professionals in the world of high-quality education," said BASIS.ed CEO Aaron Kindel. "I am certain students, families, teachers, and staff will be thrilled at the experience and skill that two of BASIS' best will bring to our new Mid City campus."

The network is scheduling ample opportunities for both enrolled and interested families to meet and ask questions of Ms. Thompson and Ms. O'Connor. Visit BASISBRMidCity.org to learn more and RSVP for an upcoming event.

Rosalind Thompson, Head of School

Ms. Thompson's successful career began as a human resources executive before her daughter, a BASIS Charter School teacher, recruited her to our network from the corporate world. Ms. Thompson cultivated her keen knowledge of the incredible curriculum, programs, and operations of our high performing schools by first working in our headquarters. She then served as Head of School at several primary-grade BASIS campuses nationwide. Of particular note is Ms. Thompson's experience as a "founding Head of School" – a special educational and operational role which she has performed for our campuses in San Antonio and Austin, Texas, Brooklyn, New York, and Chandler, Arizona.

"Students are paramount," Ms. Thompson said. "I can't imagine working anywhere else – and it's the students -- who I get to know so well and watch grow so closely -- who make this the most rewarding job!"

Debbie O'Connor, Head of Operations

Debbie O'Connor played a significant role in the successful opening of Louisiana's first BASIS Charter School, BASIS Baton Rouge—Materra Campus, as its founding Head of Operations. Before joining our network, she served as the founding Executive Director of two nonprofits: Up Alliance, dedicated to promoting literacy and adult education in Baton Rouge; and Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center, which coordinates the investigation, prosecution, and treatment of child abuse.

"Helping open both BASIS Charter School campuses in Baton Rouge is an honor," Ms. O'Connor said. "Materra campus has been incredibly successful, and I look forward to helping Mid City campus hit the ground running! If community excitement is a gauge, then the second school will be just as successful as the first!"

Ready to enroll? There are still limited seats available at BASIS Baton Rouge Mid City. Visit BASISBRMidCity.org to apply.

The BASIS Charter Schools network is among the nation's best whether assessed by national rankings, OECD/PISA scores, AP Exam scores, college admissions, merit aid earned, or any other measure. Our passionate Subject Expert Teachers serve K-12 students using the STEM-inspired, liberal arts-focused BASIS Charter School Curriculum. Our acclaimed program— founded in 1998 and cultivating excellence every school year since—educates students at the highest international levels, preparing them to be participants in the 21st century global workforce. We'll have 31 public charter schools and over 21,000 students in Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, D.C. in the 2021–22 academic year.

For more information, please visit BASISBRMaterra.org or BASISBRMidCity.org.

