Top Black Friday Apple Deals for 2019: Early AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, MacBook, iMac & Apple TV Savings Identified by Consumer Walk
Nov 22, 2019, 12:20 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's the best early Apple deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the best early Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, iPad, iMac, MacBook and Apple TV Black Friday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at Consumer Walk.
Best AirPods deals:
- Save $15 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - the newest AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation, transparency mode and a customizable fit and seal
- Save up to $34 on Apple AirPods at Walmart - check live prices on the latest AirPods (2nd Gen) & AirPods Pro with wireless charging case
Best MacBook, iMac & Apple TV deals:
- Save up to $839 on a wide range of Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops - check live prices on top-rated 2019 MacBook models at Amazon
- Save on Apple Mac Mini & Mac Pro at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated 2019 Mac Mini & Mac Pro desktop computers with 128GB & 256GB storage
- Save up to 34% on Apple TV streaming media players & remotes at Amazon - check live prices on Apple TV 4K & Apple TV HD
Best Apple Watch deals:
- Take 50% off any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Apple Watch 5 Nike) - check full offer details at Sprint.com
- Save up to $100 on a wide range of Apple Watches at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated 38mm, 40mm, 42mm & 44mm Apple Watches and Apple Watch Bands
- Save up to 48% off on Apple Watches at Walmart
Best iPhone deals:
- Save up to 80% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones (11 Pro Max, 11, XS, XR, 8) at Sprint.com - live deals and line service plans available now on the latest iPhones
- Save $100 on the iPhone 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max - enjoy instant savings on the latest flagship Apple iPhones at Boost Mobile
- Save up to 75% on Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8
- Save up to 72% on Apple iPhone 11, XR, XS, X, 8, 7 & 6 smartphones at Amazon - check live prices on Apple's flagship 2019 and renewed models with 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage
Best iPad deals:
- Save up to 78% off on Apple iPads (latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com
- Save up to 40% on a wide range of Apple iPads at Walmart
- Save up to 46% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini at Amazon - featuring savings on the latest 2019 iPad tablets with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
One of the main reasons why people buy Apple products is due to the ecosystem. Apple iPhone devices are capable of connecting to iTunes and other iOS exclusive apps seamlessly, as do Apple iPad tablets. The Apple AirPods Pro is a suitable accessory for listening to music and handling calls through these gadgets. The Apple Watch can integrate with other products while tracking health and fitness activities.
How do most retailers run Black Friday sales events? Retailers typically apply considerable discounts on a wide selection of items during Black Friday. A 2016 study by e-commerce analyst Profitero showed that electronic devices normally priced from $50 to $100 went on sale with an average discount of 36% off over Black Friday.
The National Retail Federation reported that in 2018 online stores attracted 41.4 million Black Friday shoppers, 17.6% more than brick-and-mortar stores. More shoppers are choosing to purchase online as retailers continue to deliver more attractive online deals, free expedited shipping, online-exclusive offers and continuous sales.
