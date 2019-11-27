Top Black Friday Microsoft Deals 2019: List of Microsoft Surface Laptop, Xbox Console & Microsoft Store Deals Shared by Retail Fuse
Nov 27, 2019, 14:00 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best Microsoft Store and Microsoft device and accessories deals for Black Friday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Retail Fuse. Links to the top Microsoft Surface laptop and Xbox One, Xbox 360 console, controller and game deals for shoppers this year are listed below.
Best Microsoft Laptop & Xbox deals:
- Save up to $500 Microsoft Surface laptops, computers & gaming PCs at the Microsoft Store - live deals are available now on Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 2, Surface Go & gaming PCs
- Save up to $150 on Xbox One consoles at the Microsoft Black Friday sale - save on Xbox One X & Xbox One S consoles and bundles with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4 LEGO & NBA 2K20 (deals start 11/24)
- Save up to $70 Microsoft Xbox One consoles & bundle deals at Walmart.com - check the latest deals on top-rated Xbox consoles at Walmart
- Save up to $200 on Microsoft Surface laptops, tablets & 2-in-1 devices at Walmart
- Save up to $857 on a wide-range of Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop & Surface Book devices at Amazon - check for prices on Microsoft Surface laptops with LTE Advanced connectivity, touchscreens and tablet-to-laptop versatility
- Save up to 57% on Microsoft Xbox One consoles, Xbox for PC, accessories & more at Amazon - check for live price updates on Xbox one specialty bundles featuring NBA 2K20, Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4 LEGO, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and more
- Save $100 on the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition - includes three digital games (starts 11/24)
- Save up to 20% on Xbox controllers & accessories at the Microsoft Black Friday sale - check live prices on special edition gamepads such as the Xbox Elite wireless controllers, keyboards, headsets & more
- Save $20 off Xbox One controllers - at the Microsoft Black Friday sale (starts 11/24)
- Save up to $230 on the Surface Pro 7 at the Microsoft Black Friday sale - the ultra-light and versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is on sale at the Microsoft online store (deal starts 11/22)
- Save up to $300 on the New Surface Laptop 3 - at the Microsoft Black Friday sale (deal starts 11/22)
- Save up to $300 on the Surface Book 2 - at the Microsoft store
- Save up to $120 on the Surface Go - at the Microsoft store
Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their latest deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Microsoft produces personal computers and consumer electronics apart from their software products. The Microsoft Xbox 360 has exclusive games plus video streaming for well-rounded entertainment. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 allows dual-screen OS through Windows 10X. Black Friday deals are expected for these products and more at the Microsoft Store on Amazon.
On which date will Black Friday land this year? Black Friday lands on November 29 this year, with Cyber Monday following three days later on December 2.
Early December marks the beginning of Amazon's Black Friday sales with deals running throughout the whole month and into December. Amazon keeps shoppers engaged with hourly deals posted during the Black Friday sales week. The holiday shopping season also starts much earlier at Walmart. Starting on October 25, special deals on kitchenware, clothing, computers, children's toys and more can be found on Walmart.com. The start of Walmart's Black Friday event is usually on Thanksgiving (November 28), though Black Friday deals can be found on their website the night before.
Black Friday deals typically last until Cyber Monday at all major online retailers. Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals Week further extends the shopping holiday by an extra week, adding new deals not available the week before.
