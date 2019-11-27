Top Canon Black Friday Deals for 2019: Canon EOS Rebel DSLR & PowerShot Camera Deals Reviewed by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of all the best Canon Black Friday 2019 deals, including savings on the EOS Rebel T7i, T6i, 80D & PowerShot G7X cameras, rounded up by online sales specialists at Retail Fuse.

Canon has a wide range of entry-level digital SLR cameras named the EOS Rebel series. Inherited from the popular 80D, the T7i and T6i Rebel models greatly improved their predecessor's features, power, and durability. The Rebel series' ease of use can be compared to the Canon Powershot G7x and can be an ideal gift for those planning on venturing out to professional photography.

How many days do Amazon and Walmart run their Black Friday sales for? Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 land on November 29th and December 2nd, respectively.

Black Friday sales are available on Amazon much earlier than the actual day. Deals appear on the site in early November with more being added every hour during Black Friday week and lasting until early December. Holiday shopping also begins much earlier in Walmart this year, with online discounts being offered on items across several product categories from October 25. The bulk of Walmart's Black Friday deals usually start dropping on Walmart.com on the evening of Thanksgiving, November 27, while in-store offers usually become available the day after, November 28.

Most major retailers offer their special Black Friday deals until Cyber Monday three days later. Amazon, however, usually extends their online promotions for another week, calling it the Cyber Monday Deals Week.

