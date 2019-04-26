Top Channel Chiefs Descend on Park City for ImpartnerCON19, Debate Channel Strategy for 2020 and the Decade Beyond

SALT LAKE CITY, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, channel leaders from the world's top corporations are flocking to Utah for ImpartnerCON19, the global Partner Relationship Management (PRM) pure-play leader's annual customer and channel management summit, May 1-3, in Park City, Utah. Speakers at the conference, which has quickly become a must-attend for channel chiefs worldwide, include keynotes from top analysts including Jay McBain, Forrester's Principal Analyst covering Channel, Partnerships and Alliances, and customer presentations from leading corporations such as Autodesk, CommScope, Fortinet, JDA and Smartsheet.

"The momentous growth of this conference absolutely tracks with the revolution in channel management driven by technologies like Impartner PRM, which companies must embrace at the risk of peril for their businesses and their careers," said Joe Wang, Impartner CEO. "Today's channel leaders must possess a robust, contemporary combination of technological prowess and business acumen that's powerful enough to keep up with the pace of change and increasing complexity in today's market. This conference is 100 percent focused on helping our customers tackle those challenges, be ready to conquer 2020 and the new decade beyond, and maximize the indirect sales opportunity."

This momentum in the market tracks with insights from Forrester's McBain. "The third stage of sales and marketing transformation will be anchored around effective partner relationship management and through-channel marketing automation," wrote McBain in a recent Forrester blog post. "With 75 percent of world trade flowing indirectly, brands are starting to invest in their indirect channels, partnerships, and alliances at the same level."

Informa Tech Editor T.C. Doyle has attended the conference since its inception and has observed the astounding growth firsthand. "Seeing yet another Utah company ascend in the market and so quickly create a conference that's now drawing the kingpins of the channel to discuss channel strategy for the next decade is a testament to the value Impartner delivers to its customers."

Fourth-time attendee Sherman Tam, head of enterprise partner marketing for Data Center Systems at Western Digital, confirms the value of the conference. "If there's one event I go to each year, it's ImpartnerCON," said Tam. "As a channel leader, I have access to attend a host of conferences throughout this year, and ImpartnerCON is the one I can't miss because it's not just attended by IT leaders. It brings together channel leaders from different industries and top analysts to exchange best practices. There is no other conference that provides direct access to such a broad range of channel professionals."

The conference comes as Impartner continues a growth streak that's driven by an ever-increasing slate of customer wins from Fortune 100 corporations in multiple verticals from tech, to manufacturing to oil and gas, to fintech. Global customer studies of the power of Impartner's PRM channel management software show an average increase of 31 percent a year in channel revenue and a 23 percent decrease in administrative costs.

For more information about ImpartnerCON, including presentations by SiriusDecisions, Forrester, and The 2112 Group and CRN Magazine's sponsorship of a Women of the Channel reception during the event, click here. To learn more about how Impartner can accelerate your indirect revenue, click here.

