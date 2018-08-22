Top CIO Summits: The CIO's Role in Navigating the Business into the Future Will Shape the Dialogue at HMG Strategy's London CIO Conference

"CEOs fully expect CIOs and technology executives to identify new business models and other opportunities for creating value and moving the business forward," said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy's President and CEO. "To help their businesses to succeed in these highly disruptive times, CIOs need to think differently and lead courageously in powering the customer-centric organization into the future."

The London CIO Executive Leadership Summit will kick-off with insights from HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller and David Davies, CIO, Hargreaves Lansdown who will share the top business and technology trends shaping the priorities of technology executives today.

Other captivating sessions at the summit will include an executive briefing by Simon Taylor, Co-Founder/Blockchain Practice Lead at 11:FS; an executive panel that will examine how advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things, and analytics are driving speed to market and a competitive edge; an executive keynote by Mike Wyatt, Head of Chrome and Android Enterprise EMEA, Google Chrome Enterprise, on how the rise of the remote workforce, project collaboration and other trends are spurring the ascent of the Cloud Worker; an executive panel moderated by Saqib Awan, Vice President, Lightspeed Venture Partners, that will explore technology startups that are disrupting the enterprise IT landscape; an executive briefing by Bill Limond, Former CIO, National Health Insurance Co., Qatar Supreme Council of Health, on how successful GDPR compliance can provide companies with a competitive advantage; an executive search panel that will probe the key attributes that make some technology executives more successful than others; an executive keynote by a Zscaler executive; a 1-on-1 interview with a Zoom executive; and an executive panel of top technology leaders who will share their roles in leading customer-centric strategies along with how they are working alongside fellow members of the C-suite to foster a customer-focused organization.

Notable speakers at the summit will include:

Alistair Fuller , CTO, Ideal Shopping Direct

, CTO, Ideal Shopping Direct Lee James , CTO EMEA, Rackspace

, CTO EMEA, Rackspace Caroline Sands , Head, CIO & IT Transformation Practice London, Odgers Berndtson

, Head, CIO & IT Transformation Practice London, Andy Wilton , CIO, Claranet

Presenting Partners at the London CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include Google Chrome Enterprise, Zoom and Zscaler. Supporting Partners include Softtek. The Digital Cybersecurity Partner of the Year is SecurityScorecard. The Digital Partner of the Year is Adobe. Strategic Partners include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners include Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sequoia.

To visit the summit website and register for the event, click here.

