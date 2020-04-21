Top contractor platforms team up to deliver IAQ and smart home solutions

The collaboration connects ServiceTitan users with Resideo's robust catalog of Honeywell Home indoor air quality (IAQ) and temperature control products, as well as connected water and security systems. The integrated catalog provides contractors instant access to pricebook content as well as high-quality images, product descriptions and brochures that will deliver Resideo's innovative IoT and smart-home solutions to homeowners.

"Savvy contractors and customers are investing in IAQ and connected-home solutions, so our collaboration with Resideo will be a game-changer for our contractors," said Vahe Kuzoyan, president and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "As we develop new solutions within the ServiceTitan platform to help our customers quickly adapt to the current challenging conditions, aligning with innovative companies like Resideo will not only help them offer the most advanced solutions in the field but also provide valuable insight into the best health and safety practices for homeowners and contractors."

Resideo currently supports more than 110,000 HVAC contractors, plumbers and security companies through its existing network of professionals, and helps these professionals modernize and expand their businesses while giving a better experience to residents.

"Through our collaboration with ServiceTitan, we're expanding our network of contractors and providing the latest information and best practices on indoor air quality solutions, which will continue to be important after safer-at-home restrictions have been lifted," said Scott Harkins, vice president of sales at Resideo. "Collectively, we'll offer residential service contractors data-driven experiences, education and enhanced tools that help simplify the home service experience for both contractors and the residents."

ServiceTitan and Resideo are committed to supporting the home service industry during the COVID-19 outbreak. Mr. Harkins is moderating a best practices town hall on Apr. 22, 2020, with Mr. Kuzoyan as a guest contributor. For additional details and to register, visit www.resideo.com/coronavirusupdate.

Additionally, ServiceTitan and Resideo will present an IAQ best practices webinar on Apr. 28, 2020. Details and registration may be found at https://www.servicetitan.com/webinar/covid19-resideo.

ServiceTitan has been globally recognized as a leading innovator, recently being named 14 on the Forbes Cloud 100 List and making the Inc. 5000 List for a third consecutive year. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit www.servicetitan.com.

About ServiceTitan:

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. ServiceTitan's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. The company raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Capital. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software, making a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/ .

About Resideo:

Resideo is a leading global provider of critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage electronic and security products. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. Resideo is a $4.8 billion company with approximately 13,000 global employees. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

