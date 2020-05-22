Top contractors share their success stories on new ServiceTitan podcast

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan , the world's leading all-in-one software and operating system for residential and commercial service and replacement contractors, has launched a new podcast that spotlights the industry's top professionals as they share their stories and strategies for success.

ServiceTitan's Toolbox for the Trades series, hosted by Jackie Aubel, the company's content marketing manager, features in-depth interviews with leaders from across the contracting field. Guests discuss their personal and professional backgrounds, the obstacles they have overcome to meet their goals, and insights about leadership and business growth.

"These are the elite of the service industry," Aubel said. "They've all faced tough choices and made incredible sacrifices to reach that pinnacle. Their experience and the lessons they've learned can help other contractors overcome similar challenges so they too can enjoy the same level of success."

Episodes of Toolbox for the Trades, available on the ServiceTitan website, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcast, include:

"How to Grow a One-Truck Shop Into $50 Million Plumbing Enterprise" with John Akhoian, owner of the Rooter Hero chain serving 10 locations in California and Phoenix, Arizona

with John Akhoian, owner of the Rooter Hero chain serving 10 locations in and "How Tommy Mello Grew From Painting Garage Doors for $100 a Pop to Running a $30M Business" with Tommy Mello , owner of A1 Garage Door Service, host of The Home Service Podcast and author of "How to Be a Millionaire"

with , owner of A1 Garage Door Service, host of The Home Service Podcast and author of "How to Be a Millionaire" "Treat Everyone the Same: Life Advice From a CEO" with Ken Goodrich of Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing and author of "The E-Myth HVAC Contractor"

with of Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing and author of "The E-Myth HVAC Contractor" "From Prison to Bankruptcy to Prosperity" with Mario Campriano, owner of Express Electric

with Mario Campriano, owner of Express Electric "What Contractors Should Know About Marketing to Women" with Susan Frew , co-owner and president of Sunshine Plumbing, Heating & Air in Denver, Colorado

with , co-owner and president of Sunshine Plumbing, Heating & Air in "Business Isn't a Sprint, It's a Marathon" with Aaron Gaynor , owner of The Eco Plumbers

with , owner of The Eco Plumbers "What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger" with Chris Hunter , ServiceTitan's director of customer relations and co-founding partner of the Go Time Success Group training company

"Our mission at ServiceTitan is to help contractors operate more effectively and be more productive so their companies can grow," said Ara Mahdessian, ServiceTitan's co-founder and CEO. "Toolbox for the Trades is another way that we can prepare contractors for success. With the podcast, Jackie is delivering key insights in a very entertaining and approachable way."

To stream or download episodes of Tools of the Trade, visit https://www.servicetitan.com/podcast .

For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://www.servicetitan.com .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field technicians, accounting integrations with both Sage Intacct and QuickBooks, and so much more. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and ICONIQ Capital. As a software partner to its customers, ServiceTitan's core mission is to bring a fully operational, modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by the tech sector, making a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit servicetitan.com today.

SOURCE ServiceTitan

