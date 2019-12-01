Top Cosmetics Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Jeffree Star, Kylie, Lancome & Clinique Skincare & Makeup Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of the best cosmetics and skincare Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on MAC, Sephora, NYX, Estée Lauder, Clinique, Jeffree Star and Kylie Cosmetics.

Best Cosmetics deals:

● Save up to 50% on Sephora Collection, Bobby Brown, Huda Beauty and more top makeup and skincare brands at Sephora.com

● Save on Kylie Cosmetics at Ulta Beauty

● Save up to 50% on a wide-range of eyeshadow palettes, lipstick, foundations & concealers at Ulta Beauty - check for price updates on best-selling items from NYX, Jeffree Star, Kylie Cosmetics, Clinique, Estee Lauder and more

● Save on MAC makeup collections at the MAC Cosmetics official store

● Save on Clinique makeup and skincare at the Clinique online store

● Save up to 30% on Clinique beauty and personal care - at Amazon

● Save up to 25% on Estee Lauder cleansing products and make-up sets - at Amazon

● Save on a wide range of skincare, cosmetics and makeup from top-rated brands at Amazon - check for live prices on foundation, concealer, lipstick, face wash, toner, moisturizer, serums and more

● Save up to 36% on top-rated makeup and cosmetics at Amazon - click the link to find prices on top-selling items from brands like Jeffree Star, IT cosmetics, Nars, Fenty Beauty, Laura Mercier, Huda Beauty, MAC, Tom Ford and more

● Save up to 53% on face and eye makeup, lip makeup and brushes & tools at Walmart

● Save up to 58% on top-rated skincare products at Walmart

● Save up to 59% on MAC makeup & accessories at Walmart.com

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The beauty industry is a $532 billion business according to Business Insider. Cosmetics products will continue to go up as more social media influencers and celebrities endorse makeup and other skincare products using online platforms and video streaming apps. A wide range of demographics are now targeted as the consumers of cosmetics are younger in this generation.

Do retailers still offer discounts on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday marks the last day of Black Friday sales and sees retailers offering attractive online deals, especially on high-ticket electronics items and tech gadgets.

Amazon leads other online retailers in Cyber Monday sales with 72% of all online sales in 2018 coming from purchases made on their website.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Tomato