Top Customer Contact Executives to Join 18th Annual Customer Contact East: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange this April in Florida

This event is an annual showcase that prepares you for the future of customer care and will address today's important customer contact issues

SAN ANTONIO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan will host a two-day experience filled with open and interactive discussions, real-world examples from speakers on the leading edge of customer contact and customer experience innovation, and creative networking structured to build and foster connections that last.

The 18th Annual Customer Contact East: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange will be April 3-6 at Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The event will provide fresh perspectives on current customer contact trends so you can stay agile when adopting new strategies.

Traditional methods are being challenged, customer relationships are constantly changing, and you must align the relationship you want to have with your customers to the relationship they want to have with you. Top industry experts will meet in Florida to discuss the following topics:

New ways of working: Reimagined

Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation: Delivering value to the agent

Performance management: Alignment and optimization

Customer engagement: Rethink and Reinvigorate

Success stories

The panel includes top industry firms and features the following thought leaders:

Brian Gustin , Senior Director of Business Operations and Customer Engagement, Crocs Inc.

, Senior Director of Business Operations and Customer Engagement, Chris Vetrano , Head of Partner & Customer Engagement—Bikes, Scooters & Transit, Lyft

, Head of Partner & Customer Engagement—Bikes, Scooters & Transit, Janet Solomon , Vice President, Client Operations/Contact Center Solutions, Fiserv

, Vice President, Client Operations/Contact Center Solutions, Todd Allmond , Director, Customer Experience (CX) Center of Excellence, Microsoft

"The 18th Annual Customer Contact East: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange is an excellent opportunity to collaborate in person again with industry thought leaders," said Caryn Brown, Vice President, Production—Global Events and Leadership Councils at Frost & Sullivan. "From new capabilities in AI and automation to new ways of working, there are so many exciting things happening in the customer contact space today. We're ready to help executives embrace this new era in customer and agent experience."

