Top Cyber Monday Couch Deals for 2019: Sectional, Sleeper, Futon & Convertible Sofa Deals Reviewed by Deal Stripe

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofa Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best sofas, couches and futon deals by clicking the links below.

Best Couch deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

There are many varieties of sofas, the most typical of which is the living room couch. Homes with bigger living rooms can maximize the space with sectional sofas, which offer ample seating and modular flexibility for any room shape. In contrast, those who have limited open areas in their apartments can choose sleeper sofas or futon sofa beds, which can be switched from bed to couch as needed.

Are there still deals to be found on Cyber Monday? Black Friday deals typically last until Cyber Monday three days later. Retailers also usually offer new items and additional discounts that are only available online during Cyber Monday itself.

Amazon leads other online retailers in Cyber Monday sales with 72% of all online sales in 2018 coming from purchases made on their website.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Stripe