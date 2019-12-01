Top Cyber Monday GoPro Deals 2019: GoPro HERO 8, HERO7, HERO6 & More Deals Rated by Spending Lab

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's our expert pick of the best GoPro action camera Cyber Monday deals, reviewed and published by the Cyber Monday sales team at Spending Lab.

GoPro recently announced the newest iteration to their HERO action cameras, the HERO8 Black. The GoPro HERO8 Black features higher bitrate and livestreaming resolution than its predecessor, the GoPro HERO7 Black. Meanwhile, the older GoPro HERO 6 and HERO5 Session is still a strong contender against the latest models with their reduced prices.

New and current GoPro users can get impressive discounts on GoPro's top-rated action cameras during their Cyber Monday sale. Alongside their Cyber Monday deals on cameras, camera owners can also trade in any digital cameras for bigger savings. Camera bundles, which typically include straps, grips, SD cards and batteries, are highly recommended for easier shopping.

