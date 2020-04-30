Top Design Platform Dribbble Announces Acquisition of Top Design Marketplace Creative Market

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dribbble, the global community where the world's top designers and creative professionals share, grow, and get hired, has announced today the acquisition of Creative Market, the design asset marketplace that empowers creators around the world to make a living doing what they love. The partnership will allow both companies to enrich their communities with greater opportunities for growth and success, to share and optimize their resources, and to double their reach. The two companies will remain independent businesses, maintaining their respective names, executive leadership, and day-to-day operations.

The decision for Dribbble and Creative Market to join forces comes from a long-standing relationship between the two companies. Dribbble CEO Zack Onisko previously served as Chief Growth Officer for Creative Market and has worked with Creative Market CEO Chris Winn and his executive team for years. This existing relationship, combined with a deep understanding of one another's businesses, made the partnership a natural next step for both companies.

"We are truly excited to enter into this partnership with Creative Market," said Zack Onisko, CEO of Dribbble. "Our two companies have complementary visions when it comes to the impact that we believe our platforms can have to elevate the design community. Our primary mission at Dribbble has always been to make designers successful, and we believe that partnering with Creative Market will allow us to do that in an even more significant way."

While the two companies will continue to operate independently, the respective teams will collaborate on initiatives to empower designers and creatives worldwide. Together, Dribbble and Creative Market have over 12 million monthly active users in more than 120 countries.

"We're so excited to bring together two fully distributed teams who work every day to serve the design community," said Chris Winn, CEO of Creative Market. "We believe that joining forces in this way will make the opportunities ahead for both companies that much greater."

Dribbble is where the world's top designers share, grow, and get hired. As a designer-first, fully remote company, Dribbble focuses on creating features and tools that propel designers and their work to the next level.

Creative Market is a marketplace for ready-to-use design assets, including fonts, graphics, templates, add-ons, photos, and themes, from independent creators around the world. The platform empowers designers to make a living doing what they love.

