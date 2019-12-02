Top Digital Agency Joins Forces With Ellevate to Promote Social Responsibility on Long Island

GARDEN CITY PARK, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tying together professionalism and the local community, BOWEN, a top-performing custom web design, and digital marketing agency has recently co-hosted "Cheers, Chat & Charity," an Ellevate Networking event supporting the nonprofit organization, Family Residencial Essential Enterprises (FREE).

Ellevate Long Island Chapter Young Professionals (YoPros) learn about FREE and their mission.

"Cheers, Chat & Charity," was held at FREE's headquarters in Old Bethpage on Thursday, Nov. 21 and was led by BOWEN President, Natalie Bowen. BOWEN's involvement in Ellevate Long Island's Young Professionals (YoPro) chapter allowed the creative agency to host this unique event focused on bringing awareness to others about FREE and emphasizing the importance of social responsibility in the business community.

"The goal of this event was to bring young professionals together with FREE, to teach them the value of social responsibility and how impactful and easy it is to lend a helping hand. Whether you are donating time or financially supporting a great mission, it only takes one person to start a chain reaction to do good for others," said Natalie Bowen.

The event included a festive Thanksgiving theme with autumn leaves, apple pie punch and a gratitude tree to put an emphasis on the giving season. Ellevate Long Island YoPro members learned about the nonprofit organization that supports more than 4,000 individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities, mental illness, and traumatic brain injury as they engaged in meaningful conversations with one another. In addition, "Cheers, Chat & Charity," featured a selection of raffle basket prizes that were donated by generous local Long Island businesses and exclusively benefited FREE.

"I hope to inspire more businesses on Long Island to implement social responsibility because not only is it great for building a business' brand identity, but by bringing the community together, we are able to achieve much more for those in need," said Natalie Bowen.

The next Young Professionals (YoPro) event will be held in January 2020. For more on Ellevate Long Island Chapter's events please click here.

To learn more about the opportunities BOWEN can provide, visit https://www.bowenmedia.com/contact or email hello@bowenmedia.com.

