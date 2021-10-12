Top Electrical Construction Projects Honored at Industry Convention

Oct 12, 2021, 15:30 ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) honored the winners of the 2021 Project Excellence Awards. The recognition took place as part of the NECA Convention and Trade Show in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Project Excellence Awards were created to recognize NECA contractors for their outstanding commitment, professionalism and ingenuity in delivering an electrical project across 12 different market sectors. All winning projects were completed in 2020.
The winners of the 2021 Project Excellence Awards are:
- Industrial
- Project: Amazon Fulfillment Center
- Contractor: Tri-City Electric Company of Iowa Inc.
- NECA Chapter: Iowa
- Overhead Transmission
- Project: Great Northern Transmission Line
- Contractor: Hooper Corporation and Wilson Construction Joint Venture
- NECA Chapter: Missouri Valley Line Constructors
- Residential
- Project: Ballpark Village – One Cardinal Way
- Contractor: Guarantee Electrical Company
- NECA Chapter: St. Louis Chapter
- Substation/Interconnection
- Project: 69kV Design Build Substation Overview
- Contractor: Forest Electric Corp.
- NECA Chapter: Northern New Jersey
- Transportation and Infrastructure
- Project: FirstElement Fuel – Hydrogen Fueling Station – Fountain Valley, CA
- Contractor: Johnson-Peltier Inc.
- NECA Chapter: Los Angeles County
- Commercial/Institutional – Over $1 million
- Project: Syracuse University Stadium
- Contractor: O'Connell Electric Company Inc.
- NECA Chapter: Finger Lakes New York
- Commercial/Institutional – Under $1 million
- Project: Hargray
- Contractor: Mayberry Electric Inc.
- Chapter: Atlanta
- Design/Build – Over $1 million
- Project: Maid of the Mist: Electric Vessels
- Contractor: Ferguson Electric
- NECA Chapter: Western New York State
- Design/Build – Under $1 million
- Project: BC Clark Jewelers
- Contractor: Osbourne Electric Company Inc.
- NECA Chapter: Oklahoma
- Educational – Over $1 million
- Project: Merced 2020
- Contractor: Cupertino Electric Inc.
- NECA Chapter: Santa Clara Valley
- Educational – Under $1 million
- Project: St. Ambrose University – McMullen Hall
- Contractor: Tri-City Electric Company of Iowa Inc.
- Chapter: Iowa
- Energy Solutions/Green Buildings – Over $1 million
- Project: Watershed
- Contractor: Sequoyah Electric
- Chapter: Puget Sound
- Energy Solutions/Green Buildings – Under $1 million
- Project: FirstElement Fuel – Hydrogen Fueling Station – Fountain Valley, CA
- Contractor: Johnson-Peltier Inc.
- Chapter: Los Angeles County
- Healthcare – Over $1 million
- Project: Westchester Community Center Alternative Care Facilities (ACF)
- Contractor: Haugland Energy Group LLC
- Chapter: New York City
- Street Lighting/Traffic Signals – Over $1 million
- Project: NYCWiN – Wireless Internal Network
- Contractor: E-J Electric Installation Co.
- Chapter: Northeastern Line Constructors
- Low Voltage/Technology
- Project: City of Lawrence Massachusetts Safe City Integrated Video Surveillance Project
- Contractor: Lan-Tel Communications Inc.
- Chapter: Boston
ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION
NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.
