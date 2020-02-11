Top Executive Search Firm Releases National Financial Services Compensation Data Survey

"We believe that educating our constituents on the current compensation levels in the areas we serve will help our clients to be more informed when they decide to hire a candidate," said Jason Wachtel, managing partner at JW Michaels "This report will also help our executive job seekers make better career decisions."

JW Michaels compiled this data based on completed placements made by the company in 2019 at its offices in New York City, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Greenville, and Houston. Candidates were placed with clients located throughout the United States, and the positions were not limited to JW Michaels' office locations.

The report presents compensations grouped by size and type of firm as well as by job title for compliance officers, general counsel, patent counsel, IT, legal and risk management executives with investment banks, law firms, and Fortune 500 companies in every industry. The goal of this report is to educate on the current compensation levels to help firms hire better candidates and to aid executive job seekers in making better-informed career decisions.

To download your complimentary copy of 2019 JW Michaels' Financial Services Market Data Report visit: https://www.jwmichaels.com/2019-finserv-data-report/

About JW Michaels & Company

JW Michaels is a national executive search firm dedicated to serving the specialized recruiting needs of top-tier financial services, legal, technology, and business institutions. JW Michaels places compliance officers, general counsel, patent counsel, IT, legal and risk management executives with select investment management firms, hedge funds, investment banks, law firms, and Fortune 500 companies in every industry. With nearly 50 years' professional recruiting experience, JW Michaels' commitment to excellence allows them to act as a trusted advisor and partner in helping clients meet their hiring needs by sourcing the best in professional talent. Follow on LinkedIn.

