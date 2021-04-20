Top Executive Search Firm Transgistics Talent Announces Huge Jump in Business Q1 2021

This is now evident within the 3PL- white glove service which aims to create branded customer experience while using non-asset models to lower costs and impact the P&L on the plus side of the column."

Top leadership is required to drive people, technology and value for stakeholders but there is a shortage of top-quality talent," says the CEO of Transgisticstalent.com

"Technology savvy transportation and warehousing firms are also looking to reshuffle their business development play books and attract new execs to their roster in key logistics markets such as Chicago, New York, Atlanta and LA.

"We witnessed some smaller firms retract during the Pandemic that were unable to pivot to sustain their business models while others grew and acquired targeted assets. Basically, if a company in transportation and logistics could make until May of 2020 they reached the road marker of success to drive their business forward.

"As more and more private equity firms have logistics firms on their M&A radar, this fuels our growth as talented leaders are harder and harder to come by," he continued.

"The only thing constant in business is change, but it takes talented leadership to embrace it and leverage a win-win for their shareholders and customers," adding "Our Mission is to support organizations to assemble top talent to lead the way forward to a profitable future in a changing world," said Tolan.

About Transgistics Talent

The Premier Transportation & Logistics Executive Search Firm of choice in the US market. Over the years, Transgistics Talent has earned its reputation in the Transportation & Logistics space.

Recognized as one of America's Best Recruiting Firms by Forbes

'Transgistics …We Deliver Top Talent'

SOURCE Transgistics Talent

Related Links

http://www.transgisticstalent.com

