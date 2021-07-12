Top FERC Legal Advisor Rachael Marsh Rejoins Bracewell's Energy Regulatory Practice

"I'm thrilled to welcome Rachael back to Bracewell following her distinguished service at FERC," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp . "Rachael is an outstanding lawyer, and our clients will benefit from the additional depth and insights she will bring to our market-leading energy regulatory and policy practice."

Marsh will focus her practice on representing energy-sector stakeholders in legal, regulatory and policy matters with a nexus to FERC and other federal and state policymakers, drawing on her years of deep involvement in FERC's substantive work.

From January 2019 through June 2021, Marsh served as Chatterjee's lead legal advisor. As Commissioner Chatterjee said at FERC's May 20, 2021 public meeting, "[Rachael] is my ace and she is my closer. I don't make decisions without getting her judgment, and checking with her first, but it's not just me whose trust she has gained. She has also gained the trust of my colleagues, of staff, and of stakeholders who know her to be an honest broker, a hard worker, and a pragmatic problem solver."

Prior to joining Chatterjee's staff, Marsh spent three years as an attorney-advisor in FERC's Office of the General Counsel, where she led multidisciplinary teams in preparing recommendations and drafting Commission orders, including on organized market issues. Marsh joined FERC in 2014 as a trial attorney focused on utility and pipeline rate matters in FERC's Office of Administrative Litigation, after more than five years as an associate in Bracewell's Austin and Washington, DC offices.

"I'm excited to welcome Rachael back to the firm," said Mark K. Lewis, managing partner of Bracewell's Washington, DC office and co-chair of the firm's energy regulatory practice. "Rachael was a tremendous asset to the firm and our clients before she went to FERC, and her extensive experience at the highest levels of FERC's decision-making will enhance her value and our service offering to our clients, adding to our ability to help clients navigate a complex and evolving regulatory environment."

With one of the largest dedicated energy teams in the world, Bracewell is strongly positioned to advise clients on opportunities related to the energy transition. Bracewell is widely regarded as a go-to firm for regulatory matters in the oil and gas, conventional power and renewable energy sectors, consistently earning top rankings in Chambers USA, Chambers Global and Legal 500 US in each of these areas.

Marsh is the 10th partner to laterally join Bracewell's global energy team since January. In addition to Marsh, other recent additions include Anne M. Termine in Washington, DC; Theodore F. Duver, Martin Gusy, Frank Lee and Laura Martone in New York; and Tom Jamieson, Ro Lazarovitch, Jo En Low and Gordon Stewart in London.

"Traditional energy stakeholders and emerging players in the energy sector, like technology companies, are all confronting novel legal and regulatory issues as the US economy drives toward cleaner energy sources. I can't think of a firm that is better positioned to advise companies on these issues than Bracewell," said Marsh. "I look forward to returning to the firm to work with my new partners on these issues and growing the firm's already stellar energy regulatory practice."

Marsh received her J.D. with high honors from The University of Texas School of Law, where she was managing editor of Texas Law Review and a UT Chancellor. She received her B.A., summa cum laude, from Texas Tech University, Honors College, and her M.P.P. from the Harvard Kennedy School.

