Top Gaming Headset Black Friday Deals of 2019: List of Turtle Beach, HyperX & Astro Gaming Headset Deals Researched by Save Bubble
Save Bubble compare the best Black Friday gaming headset deals of 2019 and identify savings on top-rated HyperX, Astro & Turtle Beach gaming headsets for PS4, Xbox & PC
Nov 27, 2019, 06:00 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find an updated list of Black Friday gaming headset deals, featuring savings on best-selling Xbox, PS4 and PC gaming headsets from Turtle Beach, Astro, HyperX and more. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday team at Save Bubble.
Best gaming headset deals:
- Save up to 62% on a wide range of Astro, Turtle Beach & HyperX gaming headsets at Walmart - check live prices on wired and wireless gaming headsets from Astro, SteelSeries, Razer & more top brands
- Save up to $30 on Turtle Beach gaming headsets at Walmart - check live prices on highly rated Turtle Beach headsets for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch
- Save up to $55 on HyperX gaming headsets at Walmart - check deals on the popular HyperX Cloud series with detachable noise-canceling microphones and built-in audio controls
- Save up to 49% on a wide range of Xbox One gaming headsets at Walmart - save on over-ear headsets with noise-canceling microphones, stereo surround sound and memory foam ear pads
- Save up to 32% on top-rated PS4 gaming headsets at Walmart - including deals on the official Sony Playstation 4 Gold & Platinum wireless headsets
- Save up to $120 on wireless gaming headsets at Amazon - check live prices on multi-platform headphones from CORSAIR, Logitech, SteelSeries, HyperX and more
- Save up to $120 on Turtle Beach & HyperX gaming headsets at the Microsoft store
- Save up to 37% on best-selling Xbox headsets at Amazon - check deals on Plantronics, Astro, Turtle Beach and PDP stereo headsets for the Xbox One
More gaming deals:
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of Xbox One X & S consoles, games & bundle deals at Walmart - check the latest deals on top-rated Xbox consoles and game bundle deals at Walmart
- Save up to $100 on Sony Playstation 4 Pro & Slim consoles, PS VR headsets, bundles & games - at Walmart (deals start 11/24)
- Save up to $172 on a wide range of Nintendo Switch consoles, controllers, bundles & games - check the latest deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, joy-con controllers and bundles at Walmart, including savings on Mario Kart & Fortnite console bundles
Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A gaming headset provides a more immersive audio experience while playing. The HyperX Cloud delivers big sound at budget prices. It can work as a PS4 or Xbox headset. The Astro A40 + MixAmp Pro is feature-rich for serious gamers. The Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero is especially ideal for PC with its comfortable fit.
How long will Black Friday 2019 be? This year's Black Friday falls on November 29th, followed by Cyber Monday on December 2nd.
November marks the start of Amazon's Black Friday sales season. Impressive deals can be found at this early stage, although the number of deals available increases significantly during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales week. Walmart also gets a head start on holiday sales season with their Early Holiday Savings, beginning on October 25th and running throughout November. Top items such as electronics, toys, and sporting goods are expected to be on sale. Walmart usually releases its Black Friday specials earlier online than in-stores. Deals normally appear on Walmart.com on November 27th, while retail outlets usually make them available the following day.
Black Friday specials remain on offer until Cyber Monday at most retailers. In recent years, Amazon has been extending their deals for an additional week, so shoppers can expect the retailer's deals to be available until the following weekend.
About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Save Bubble
Share this article