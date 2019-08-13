Top Growth Opportunities: Bakery & Cereals in the US

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

SummaryRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05134594/?utm_source=PRN Top Growth Opportunities for the Bakery & Cereals in the US provides an overview of the Bakery & Cereals market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption.GlobalData's proprietary Risk vs Reward Opportunity model pinpoints the best growth opportunities for Bakery & Cereals producers, suppliers and retailers by combining robust, granular data and expert insight.

The report uses this framework to identify the best opportunities, analyze white spaces in the market, and outline new product development that will effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states. These are combined to offer strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.

Top Growth Opportunities for Bakery & Cereals in the US provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for Bakery & Cereals producers and retailers. Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of Bakery & Cereals markets in the US through GlobalData's detailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.

GlobalData's Top Growth Opportunity reports use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for Bakery & Cereals producers. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.

Get access to -- Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the US market. Improve your consumer targeting by understanding who is driving the market, what they want, and why- A study of market value and volumes over 2013-2018 for the US supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2019-2023 period- White space analysis, to pinpoint attractive spaces in the market and the key actions to take- Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future- Examples of international and regional product innovation targeting key consumer needs

Scope

- The US bakery & cereals sector was led by the cakes, pastries & sweet pies category, which accounted for a value share of 25% in 2018.

- As American consumers are also exhibiting more concern towards a healthy-lifestyle, they are increasingly seeking premium bakery & cereal products fortified with fiber, essential vitamins and minerals, among others, and are willing to spend more.

- Donald Trumps immigration policy will negatively effect the bakery and cereals industry, which has been heavily reliant on immigrants from South America to work on farms for the industry.

- Of all categories, energy bars recorded the fastest CAGR for both private labels and brands between 2013-2018, at 10.5% for private labels, and 8.8% for brands.

Reasons to buy

- This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of the US Bakery & Cereals consumers.- This is based on GlobalData's unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Bakery & Cereals sector.- Category, brand, and packaging dynamics are also examined. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05134594/?utm_source=PRN

About

Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

