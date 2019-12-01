Top Headphones Deals for Cyber Monday (2019): List of Sennheiser, Jaybird, Bluetooth & Wireless Earphones Savings Shared by Saver Trends
Deals experts compare the best headphones and true wireless earbuds deals for Cyber Monday 2019
Dec 01, 2019, 15:50 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for the top headphones deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deal reviewers at Saver Trends have published their list of the best Sennheiser, Jaybird, JBL, Beats By Dre, Sony WH-1000XM3, Bose QC35 and Apple AirPods wireless and noise canceling headphones deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.
Best headphones deals:
- Save up to 75% on wireless, over-ear & in-ear headphones & earbuds at Walmart - save on a wide range of top-rated AirPods, Bose, Beats, Sony, Sennheiser, Skullcandy & Jaybird earbuds & headphones
- Save up to $180 on Bose, Beats, Sennheiser & Jaybird headphones at Amazon - save on a wide range of best-selling wireless headphones and earbuds
- Save up to 64% on Sony noise canceling headphones at Walmart - check the latest deals on best-selling Sony wireless & noise canceling headphones, including the WH1000XM3 & XM2
- Save up to 70% on top-rated JBL wireless on-ear & over-ear headphones at the JBL Black Friday Sale
- Save up to 60% on Sennheiser wireless noise-canceling headphones & earphones at Amazon - check live prices on Sennheiser HD, PXC, Momentum and CX 300S wireless earbuds and headphones
- Save up to 50% on Jaybird wireless headphones & earbuds at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling Jaybird Run, Freedom, X2 Sport, Vista and more
- Save up to $100 on a wide range of Beats by Dre wireless headphones & speakers at Walmart - click for the latest prices on the brand new Solo Pro, Solo3, Studio3, Pill & more wireless headphones
- Save up to 67% on Beats by Dre Solo Pro, Solo3, Studio3 & Pill+ headphones and speakers at Amazon - save on top-rated Beats wireless headphones and speakers
- Save up to $250 on a wide range of Bose headphones, speakers & soundbars - check live prices on best-selling QuietComfort 35, Bose Headphones 700, SoundLink, SoundSport & more at Walmart
- Save up to 57% on Bose wireless noise canceling headphones, speakers, soundbars & music systems at Amazon - check live prices on Bose QuietComfort 35 , Bose Headphones 700, SoundSport & SoundLink headphones, soundbars & speakers
- Save on Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, Beyerdynamic & Bose headphones at the Guitar Center online store
Sennheiser offers a wide variety of headphones for consumers. The Sennheiser earbuds are comparable to Jaybird products in terms of build quality. Both can be used for demanding activities like training and trekking. Sennheiser and Skullcandy are two brands that produce stylish and trendy over-ear headphones which can be used for sports, gaming, and travel. Other top-rated headphones and earbuds brands include Apple, Bose, Beats and Sony.
What makes Cyber Monday deals different from Black Friday? Most Black Friday sales are available up until Cyber Monday the week after. On Cyber Monday, retailers offer new online-only deals and other special promotions that are typically focused on electronics and popular household items.
Around 82% of all Cyber Monday revenue last year was generated by Amazon and Walmart.
