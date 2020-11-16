Top HHS Lawyer Chooses McDermott

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce that Brian Stimson, the former Acting General Counsel and immediate past Principal Deputy General Counsel for the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the General Counsel (OGC) will join the Firm's Health Practice as a partner in its Washington and Atlanta offices in January 2021 where his practice will focus on administrative litigation and government investigations.

"Brian's deep public-sector experience will help us bring an even more fulsome perspective to our clients, particularly at a moment when the stakes have never been higher," said Ira Coleman, McDermott chairman. "Across the board, we are focused on helping our clients not just accelerate out of this crisis but, more importantly, position for enduring success. In doing so, we know that Brian will be an extraordinary addition to our team."

"We are thrilled to have someone of Brian's stature join our team," added Eric Zimmerman, global head of McDermott's Health Practice. "Brian is a prominent government lawyer who can immediately provide value to Firm clients given his deep knowledge of HHS and its relationship to DOJ and other departments. He is uniquely positioned to advise clients who seek to interact with HHS and its divisions in a constructive way."

During his three years at HHS, Brian was the lead OGC lawyer for litigation against the Department and its divisions—including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Office of Civil Rights (OCR)—under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). The APA is primary federal statute under which companies, associations, and individuals sue to challenge the administrative rules and actions of the Department.

Brian also led at the Department on affirmative enforcement matters. He co-chaired the Health Care Fraud Working Group of the Presidential Task Force on Market Integrity and Consumer Fraud, and partnered with the U.S. Department of Justice on legal policy and enforcement initiatives regarding the False Claims Act, Defense Production Act, and other federal laws. Additionally, he was the lead OGC lawyer on OCR healthcare privacy and security investigations and enforcement actions.

"The McDermott Health Practice is at the top of its game. The lawyers are nationally renowned and committed to finding innovative solutions for clients – no matter the issue. I am humbled and excited to join the team," added Brian. "I will be starting with McDermott immediately after the New Year and will focus on helping the firm grow its APA litigation and government investigations work nationwide."

Before joining HHS, Brian was a partner at an international law firm in Atlanta where he represented health systems, health plans and other healthcare companies in reimbursement disputes, False Claims Act investigations and litigation, and regulatory matters. Brian received his J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law and his B.A. from Vanderbilt University.

McDermott Will & Emery is the nation's leading health law firm. The Health Industry Advisory group is the only health practice to receive top national rankings from U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms," Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US, and Law360. The practice was also recognized by Chambers as "Health Team of the Year" in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019. McDermott has held the top spot in PitchBook's League Tables as the most active firm for healthcare private equity since 2017.

About McDermott

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective—and often unexpected—solutions that propel success. More than 1,200 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

