Top Hoverboard Deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019: List of Walmart, Razor, Segway, & GOTRAX Self Balancing Scooter Deals Shared by Saver Trends
Compare hoverboard Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save now on an impressive selection of self balancing scooters & hoverboard go kart attachment kits
Nov 28, 2019, 07:00 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find the best hoverboard Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals listed below, including instant savings on hoverboard go kart attachments and self balancing scooters.
Best hoverboard deals:
- Save up to 50% on top-rated hoverboards and electric scooters - including best-selling hoverboards on sale from as little as $99 at the GOTRAX online store
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of hoverboards & self balancing scooters at Walmart - including deals on best-selling self-balancing scooters starting at as little as $89
- Save up to 78% on a wide range of hoverboards at Amazon - check live prices available from top-rated hoverboard brands such as Segway, Razor and Gotrax
- Get the top-rated Hoverfly Eco Hoverboard for $99 - at GOTRAX.com
- Get a top-rated hoverboard for only $89 at Walmart
- Save up to $100 on Razor Hovertrax hoverboards at Walmart
- Save up to $200 on Segway miniPRO Smart Self Balancing Personal Transporters at Walmart
- Save up to $161 on Segway Ninebot & miniPRO transporters and electric scooters at Amazon
- Save up to 64% on Razor hoverboards at Amazon - deals available now on a range of Razor self-balancing scooters
- Save up to 25% on hoverboard go-kart conversion kits - at Amazon
- Save up to 43% on a wide range of electric scooters at Walmart
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Some self balancing scooters, also called hoverboards, are now utilized as an efficient means of transportation. Additionally, they're fun to use. Walmart is home to popular ones such as Segway MiniPro and the Hoverboard Go Kart seat attachment. The Razor Hovertrax is known as the smartest hoverboard while the GoTrax Hoverfly is recommended for beginners.
Which store has the best Black Friday deals? The biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in 2019 are happening on Amazon and Walmart.
According to a recent Amazon press release, in 2018 the e-commerce retailer sold 180 million products during the 5 days that spanned Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Consumers can browse deals across every category on Amazon during Black Friday. More offers are also introduced over the weekend.
According to researchers at Edison Trends, Amazon's online sales during last year's Thanksgiving and Black Friday rose by 25% compared to the same period in the previous year, whilst Walmart's grew by 23%.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Saver Trends
Share this article