Top HR Professionals Converge for Namely's Third Annual HR Redefined Conference in New York City

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Namely, the leading human resources platform for mid-sized companies, today announced its third annual HR Redefined conference, a two-day event at Spring Studios in New York City on May 5-7.

HR Redefined brings together hundreds of global HR professionals who share a common mission: building better workplaces. Attendees will learn how to engage employees to drive retention; analyze people data to increase the impact of HR overall; and evolve their HR strategies to stay ahead of the curve.

Alongside executive keynotes by CEO Elisa Steele and the Namely leadership team, the conference features a diverse mix of inspirational speakers who will share first-hand experiences and actionable insights to help practitioners take the employee experience and their own careers to the next level:

Shawn Achor , New York Times best-selling author and Harvard professor:

Shawn is the best-selling author of "The Happiness Advantage" and "Before Happiness," which are based on his research about the connection between happiness and success. He spent 12 years at Harvard ; has worked with over a third of Fortune 100 companies, the NFL, the Pentagon and the U.S. Treasury; and was recently interviewed by Oprah Winfrey on the science of happiness and meaning.

; has worked with over a third of Fortune 100 companies, the NFL, the Pentagon and the U.S. Treasury; and was recently on the science of happiness and meaning. Azure Antoinette, poet and CEO of Teller Creative Group:

Azure is a poet, entrepreneur, millennial and arts education advocate. She served as the closing speaker for the 2013 TEDWomen Conference in San Francisco and has spoken at numerous TEDx events across the country.

and has spoken at numerous TEDx events across the country. Katie Burke, CPO at HubSpot:

As chief people officer, Katie oversees HubSpot's global employment brand to attract top-level talent as the company continues to grow and enter new markets. She creates and delivers the optimal candidate and employee experience for HubSpot's offices around the world. HubSpot, a leading growth platform, has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune and The Boston Globe.

Andy Cunningham , strategic marketing and communications entrepreneur:

An entrepreneur at the forefront of marketing, branding, positioning and communicating 'The Next Big Thing,' Andy has played a key role in the launch of a number of new categories. These include game-changing technologies ranging from Apple's first personal computers, Atari and Electronic Arts' video games and Kodak's, digital imaging, to very light jets and cleantech investing. Andy shared her winning framework from these experiences in her book, "Get to Aha! Discover Your Positioning DNA and Dominate Your Competition," which she'll dive into during this special SpeakHer Mind session.

Valorie Kondos Field , head coach of the UCLA Bruins gymnastics team:

Valorie is the head coach of the seven-time NCAA champion and 18-time Pac 12 champion UCLA women's gymnastics team. Her positive outlook and hope-filled message is impactful and inspiring, which empowers her athletes to use their voices, celebrate themselves, and navigate the challenges of their elite sport.

"People leaders who embrace the strategic nature of their position, adopt thoughtful workplace strategies, and leverage data-driven employee insights will be poised to help their businesses successfully attract, motivate and retain top talent in today's market," said Elisa Steele, chief executive officer, Namely. "HR Redefined offers a lively, engaging forum to discuss these topics and exchange ideas on how to increase engagement across the employee lifecycle and advance the role of HR as a whole."

Register today to join Namely at HR Redefined 2019: https://hrredefined.namely.com/ .

About Namely: Namely is the first HR platform that employees actually love to use. Namely's award-winning, powerful, easy-to-use technology allows companies to handle all of their HR, payroll, time management, and benefits in one place. Coupled with best-in-class account support, every Namely client gets the software and service they need to deliver great HR and a strong, engaged company culture. Namely is used by over 1,000 clients with over 200,000 employees globally. Headquartered in New York City, the company is backed by investors including Altimeter Capital, GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com.

SOURCE Namely

Related Links

https://www.namely.com

