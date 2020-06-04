Top Hydration Backpack a Sophisticated Essential for Outdoor Sports Enthusiasts

PORTLAND, Ore., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FREEMOVE is pleased to announce its lightweight and versatile hydration backpack to Amazon shoppers. Keeping hydrated is of the most importance when exercising, and this water pack backpack is perfect for any outdoor recreational sport enthusiast, keeping water cool and close at hand. "Water is critical for rehydrating when the body experiences fluid loss, such as when we sweat. We should aim to drink 7 to 10 ounces of fluid every 10 to 20 minutes during exercise to stay properly hydrated," explains a spokesperson for the company.

More information can be found at https://www.amazon.com/water-backpack/dp/B07HWZQRLQ/

The water pack backpack is cut above the rest thanks to its water-resistant ripstop polyester shell. The premium quality bladder holds up to 2-liters of liquid and the insulated cooler bag keeps water free from bacteria and cool for hours. The product also comes equipped with additional compartments, ensuring customers can pack everything needed for a big day of activity. Despite its large capacity, the water backpack feels weightless and rests comfortably with its padded straps and flexible design. The hydration backpack is an easy all-in-one essential for any and all outdoor activity - making it a standout product in the Amazon marketplace currently.

FREEMOVE is a detail-oriented company, focused on creating premium and innovative sports accessories for outdoor enthusiasts and endurance athletes. The company's main priority is to make products that keep customers safe, strong and visible while on the move. FREEMOVE's performance-driven products help customers achieve their best and reach their full potential. As a brand spokesperson explains, "You can't change what is going on around you until you start changing what is going on with you. Start your change with our products."

Customers have so far been extremely satisfied with the hydration backpack's performance. One happy customer says it's his favourite backpack to date: "Compared to other hydration packs, this one is currently my favorite. The lightweight design and spacious pockets are great and the added cooler pouch is a fantastic idea. Will be buying a couple more of these!"

For more information about FREEMOVE please visit its official Amazon storefront or check out the product here .

About FREEMOVE

Producer and brand owner of ground-breaking reflective safety gear and hydration products for running, hiking, cycling and other sports. FREEMOVE's performance-driven products help you have your unique sport experience and achieve the best of you in many different sports activities.

Spokesperson: Tamara Dolenc

Phone Number: +1 (256) 333 0996

Email: [email protected]

