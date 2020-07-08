Top Insurance Recovery and Advisory Lawyer Vincent E. Morgan Joins Bracewell's Litigation Team in Houston

"Vince is a well-respected litigator, whose extensive handling of insurance recovery matters deepens the offering of our litigation team," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp . "We're excited to welcome him to the firm."

Morgan has an established track record representing corporate policyholders in complex disputes that includes helping companies obtain billion-dollar recoveries for catastrophic claims. He currently is advising companies on the intricacies of COVID-19 claims. In addition, he represents clients on the full range of commercial coverages, such as property and business interruption, commercial general liability, professional and fiduciary liability, directors' and officers' liability, reps and warranties, environmental, cyber and intellectual property insurance. Morgan also advises clients on complex risk management issues, such as contractual indemnity and insurance procurement structures. Morgan is ranked Band 1 for Insurance – Texas by Chambers USA and is a past chair of the Insurance Law Section of the State Bar of Texas.

"Vince is, without a doubt, one of the top insurance coverage lawyers in Texas and, really, everywhere. His arrival adds a new and valued expertise to our litigation practice," said Stephen B. Crain, chair of Bracewell's litigation section and a member of the firm's management committee.

Bracewell's litigation team is highly regarded for handling complex matters across a range of industries. Among various recent honors, Bracewell was named General Commercial Litigation Firm of the Year at the inaugural Chambers USA Texas Awards in 2019. Texas Lawyer honored the team as its Large Law Firm Department of the Year in 2017, and Law360 named Bracewell to its inaugural list of the top 50 litigation firms in the United States. Bracewell was one of five firms with fewer than 200 litigators that was included on the list of "litigation heavyweights."

Morgan join a growing litigation practice. Other recent lateral partner hires include Michael Chibib and Conor M. Civins in Austin, Matthew G. Nielsen in Dallas, David A. Shargel in New York, and Stephen L. Braga in Washington, DC.

"I look forward to working with my new colleagues to build this practice and continue representing the needs of my clients, several of which are existing Bracewell clients," said Morgan. "Aside from client synergies, Bracewell's strength in Texas and the energy sector — as well as the firm's strong presence in other markets such as New York, Washington, DC, Seattle and London — were key factors that influenced my decision. The cultural fit was also hugely important."

Morgan graduated summa cum laude from The University of Texas at Dallas with a B.A. in economics and finance in 1995 and graduated with honors from The University of Texas Law School with a J.D. in 2000.

