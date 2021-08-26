Top Investigations Law Firm Opens San Diego Office

"I'm excited to join Van Dermyden Makus as it continues to grow as a national leader in workplace investigations law," said Gemelli, who litigated employment disputes for over 20 years before focusing on conducting impartial workplace investigations.

"Kelly brings deep experience in all aspects of employment law and will direct our expansion in this new market," said Sue Ann Van Dermyden, co-founder and Senior Partner of VM Law. "Kelly is an integral part of our strategy to help a growing number of employers create a safe workplace for their employees."

"Kelly knows the San Diego community and has spent years building a reputation as one of the top lawyers in the region," said Senior Managing Partner Eli Makus. "The workplace investigations industry is growing fast and San Diego is a key area for growth. We are privileged to have Kelly as a member of our senior team."

Prior to joining VM Law, Kelly was a principal with one of the country's preeminent employment law firms. She managed and litigated hundreds of employment-related cases in state and federal courts and in arbitrations. She provided advice and counsel to clients on a multitude of employment-related issues.

Kelly also has significant experience in providing training seminars on a wide variety of employment topics, and has trained professional groups and all levels of management in specialized areas of employment law.

Over the past decade VM Law, which has offices in Sacramento and San Rafael, has grown rapidly each year since its founding, identifying early opportunities in employment law such as the demand for neutral investigations and specific Title IX expertise. Recently, the #MeToo movement and the nation's racial awakening have accelerated that growth. At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic has redefined the workplace and created new issues related to sexual harassment, political affiliation issues and general employment discrimination.

Van Dermyden has conducted numerous high-profile investigations, including allegations of sexual assault against Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton. She has written and spoken extensively on employment law, conducted hundreds of training seminars and frequently provides expert opinion to the media on high-profile cases.

Makus joined Van Dermyden Makus from another workplace investigations firm, where he was a founding partner. Before that, he litigated disputes for many years and worked as in-house employment counsel at a large health organization. Makus now serves as the Senior Managing Partner of Van Dermyden Makus.

In addition to developing its newly established presence in San Diego, VM Law is exploring expansion opportunities in other states, and expanding T9 Mastered, a parallel training company focused on educating Title IX sexual assault investigators, of which Sue Ann Van Dermyden is a shareholder.

Van Dermyden and Makus have been leaders in establishing the investigations law industry and have been integral to the founding and growth of the Association of Workplace Investigators, which now has over 1,500 members worldwide. Van Dermyden served as AWI's third President, and Makus is the incoming President for the association.

Workplace investigations developed into a robust industry, which the Firm leads, because legislatures and courts recognized employers have a duty to understand, and act upon, complaints of employee mistreatment. In turn, employers came to recognize the benefit of conducting thorough, unbiased investigations early in an employment dispute so they can make better decisions to protect their employees and their businesses. Through this work, employees have a fair, neutral forum in which to raise and address their concerns.

