Top iRobot Roomba Black Friday Deals 2019: Roomba 960, 980, i7, e6 Robot Vacuum Savings Rated by Consumer Walk

iRobot's Roomba i7+ is the perfect choice for someone looking for a smart vacuum cleaning robot. It offers a wide range of features such as Automatic dirt disposal, smart mapping, and Alexa integration. Similar features can be found on Roomba i7, s9, and e5, which are also autonomous vacuums. For lighter usage and cheaper prices, the Roomba 960, 980, 690, and 890 are good options.

Does Walmart have Black Friday and Cyber Monday online sales? Walmart and Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales run each year and are the two most popular holiday season sales.

Amazon reported that during the first nine hours of their Black Friday 2018 sale, Amazon customers bought more than one million toys and 700,000 fashion items. Last year Amazon's holiday season sales saw them offer free shipping with no minimum purchase on hundreds of millions of items.

Walmart enjoyed a 23% rise in YOY online sales revenue over Black Friday 2018, compared to a 25% rise for Amazon over the same period.

