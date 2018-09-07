Top Joint Replacement Surgeon To Lead NYU Langone's Adult Reconstructive Surgery Division

Dr. Macaulay first joined NYU Langone in January 2017 as its medical director for International Patient Services. In that role he oversaw an expansion of the health system's program matching international patients with top physicians in a wide variety of medical and surgical disciplines. He will maintain this position as he assumes his new role.

Macaulay also serves as professor of orthopedic surgery in the Division of Adult Reconstructive Surgery, performing his surgical procedures at NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital in Manhattan. In addition, he consults with patients at several of NYU Langone's state-of-the-art outpatient facilities, including the Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health in Manhattan and NYU Langone Orthopedics—Westchester.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Macaulay's vast orthopedic expertise and renowned leadership spearheading NYU Langone's adult reconstructive surgery division," says Joseph D. Zuckerman, MD, the Walter A. L. Thompson Professor of Orthopedic Surgery and chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery. "Dr. Macaulay enjoys international acclaim, and will apply his experience to continue to elevate our division, which is recognized for its extensive clinical, educational and academic activities."

About Dr. Macaulay: A Leader in Hip and Knee Care





Dr. Macaulay specializes in orthopedic procedures including primary and revision total knee and total hip replacement, partial knee replacement, hip resurfacing, hip fracture repair and knee arthroscopy. For the most complex cases, he utilizes new technologies, including robotics and computer-assisted navigation, to ensure optimal outcomes.

Prior to joining NYU Langone, Dr. Macaulay served as chief of the Division of Hip and Knee Surgery and director of the Center for Hip and Knee Replacement at NewYork-Presbyterian (NYP) at Columbia. He also served as the director of Orthopedic Surgery at NYP/Lawrence Hospital in Westchester County, and had been a member of the faculty at Columbia University Medical Center for 17 years, acting as Advisory Dean at The College of Physicians and Surgeons for 7 years. He was also the founder and director of their hip and knee replacement fellowship program. Dr. Macaulay earned his medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, and completed his surgery internship and orthopedic surgery residency at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He also completed a postdoctoral arthroplasty fellowship at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

An accomplished researcher and clinician, Dr. Macaulay has received more than a dozen awards and honors for his work in hip and knee orthopedic care. He was named one of the "25 Best U.S. Knee Surgeons" by Becker's ASC Review. He is also a member of several prestigious medical societies, including The Hip Society, The Knee Society, and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, the latter of which presented him with the Lawrence D. Dorr Surgical Techniques and Technologies Award in 2007. For the last two decades, Dr. Macaulay's research has focused on advances in hip and knee reconstructive surgery, such as surgical recovery enhancement and outcomes of hip and knee replacement surgery, including partial knee replacement and hip resurfacing. He has served as a site investigator, principal investigator, and steering committee member of several prominent randomized clinical trials.

"It's a true honor to be selected to oversee one of the largest and most renowned adult reconstructive surgery divisions in the United States, whose faculty is lauded for pushing the envelope in cutting-edge treatments and new research to provide top orthopedic care," says Macaulay.

Why Choose NYU Langone for Joint Replacements



The Adult Reconstructive Surgery Division at NYU Langone is one of the largest in the country, with 36 surgeons who performed more than 4,500 procedures last year. Our total joint replacement surgeons are experienced in minimally invasive joint replacement techniques and work with the latest technology and equipment in specialized orthopedic operating rooms. They use their expertise in planning, as well as during, all surgical procedure to address their patient's joint problems and ensure the best possible outcomes.

NYU Langone ranks No. 8 in the nation in Orthopedics, according to U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals 2018-2019 Honor Roll." It also ranks No. 2 in New York State and number two in the New York metro area. Equally noteworthy, NYU Langone is the only hospital in New York to receive top 10 rankings for all three musculoskeletal specialty disciplines: orthopedics, rheumatology, and rehabilitation.

Patients who choose to travel from outside of the United States can find expert assistance at NYU Langone, where care coordinators match patients with the appropriate doctors and treatment options. The team also helps arrange travel and local accommodations for accompanying family members, and ensures patients have medical interpreters during all phases of care, including via telephone, video, or face-to-face consultations.

International patients seeking care can contact NYU Langone's International Patient Services Program at (212) 263-3588, or by email at internationalservices@nyulangone.org. Please include your name, country of origin, preferred contact method, and preferred language. Documents can also be faxed to 646-501-5296.

Media Inquiries:



Ryan Jaslow



Phone: 212-404-3511



ryan.jaslow@nyulangone.org

SOURCE NYU Langone Health