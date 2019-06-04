Top Knobs Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence With The Inaugural Design Board Contest

The contest, which opens for entries on June 3, 2019, challenges design professionals to submit two or more photos of a project or renovation featuring Top Knobs hardware. One grand prize winner will walk away with a $5,000 prize. Additional 2 nd place, 3 rd place and two honorable mentions will also be awarded.

"For 25 years Top Knobs has been at the forefront of the decorative hardware industry," says Warren Ramsland, President of Top Knobs. "We've worked alongside some of the world's most talented professionals, and the Design Board Contest allows us the opportunity to celebrate our supporters and their outstanding designs."

Entries will be accepted online starting on June 3, 2019. All online entries must be received by November 1, 2019 11:59PM EST.

A jury of Top Knobs design professionals will select the winners. The grand prize is $5,000. 2nd place prize is $1,250, 3rd place prize is $750 and two honorable mentions will be awarded $500 each. All qualified entrants will automatically be enrolled as a member of the Top Knobs Design Board.

To enter the Top Knobs 25th Anniversary Design Board Contest, visit our contest website here.

ABOUT THE DESIGN BOARD CONTEST

To learn more about being a Design Board member, visit http://blog.topknobs.com/join-our-design-board/

Contest begins 6/3/19 at 12:00:00 am ET and ends 9/1/19 at 11:59:59 pm ET. Must be 18+ & a professional interior designer, architect, builder, remodeler or NKBA-certified kitchen designer, and reside in the US or DC (excluding AZ, MD, NJ, and TN). Void in AZ, MD, NJ, TN and where prohibited by law. SUBJECT TO FULL OFFICIAL RULES. Total ARV of all prizes: $8,000. See Official Rules for entry requirements, judging criteria and full details. Sponsor: Top Knobs (USA) Inc., 3 Millennium Way, Branchburg, NJ.

ABOUT TOP KNOBS

Top Knobs specializes in fine decorative hardware for the kitchen and bath. Designers value Top Knobs for their exceptional craftsmanship and attention to fine architectural detail – which is immediately apparent in the weighted feel and in the character of each hand-finished creation. Every cabinet knob, door handle, pull, hook or fixture by Top Knobs offers a completely sealed finish that lasts for years and years, so there's not wear on the drawer knobs and pulls which are opened most. That's why Top Knobs confidently offers an exclusive lifetime warranty for the original purchaser. They have over 4,500 kitchen, bath and closet designs, to match nearly every individual style and décor. Quality, craftsmanship, longevity and selection – "always the perfect opening."

800-499-9095 www.TopKnobs.com

Top Knobs Social Media

Blog: http://blog.topknobs.com/

Twitter: @TopKnobs

Instagram: @TopKnobs

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TopKnobs

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+topknobs

Pinterest: http://www.pinterest.com/TopKnobs/

SOURCE Top Knobs

Related Links

https://www.topknobs.com

