Top LA Aesthetician Ellie of Eliot Beauty is Raising Eyebrows and Standard in New Beauty Artform Including Scar Camouflage Plus Areola Revision Post-Surgery for Cancer Survivors

Eliot Beauty is Go-To Skin Glam Spa and LA's Best Kept Secret Rejuvenation Through Founder and Master Aesthetician Artist Ellie Bringing Latest Innovative Beauty Treatments and Products in the Face of Social Media Influencer Explosion

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't let your brows or scar tissue bring you down. Creating an archway to your best facial expression, including full body coverage, comes Los Angeles' best kept rejuvenation secret through top aesthetician and master skin artist, Ellie, founder of Eliot Beauty, who is lifting the mask on all that is possible in the world of skin glam—offering the latest cutting-edge techniques and products available on the market.

Ellie, Master Aesthetician & Founder of Eliot Beauty, Los Angeles | Working on Client Ellie, Master Aesthetician & Founder of Eliot Beauty, Los Angeles | www.eliotbeauty.com

With the rise of social media, and new influencers born every day, the demand for on-screen beauty has reached new heights, including the need for the finest beauty treatments an influencer can have—for keeping up appearances, and their best face, to their discerning audience. Next to social media, the online video scene has become a growing mass of simply more "face time" including Zoom meetings—compounding one's efforts to put on their best facial Hello.

"It gives me great pleasure to facilitate our state-of-the-art, full-service skin spa signature services and products for our esteemed clientele," states Ellie, Eliot Beauty's founder and worldclass aesthetician artist.

Ellie started her exclusive spa with the idea of making beauty permanent. Covering everything from make-up to Paramedical Pigmentation, her expert "permanent beauty" trademark treatments have her valued clients coming back for more breakthrough beautification ala Ellie's diversified high-end services. Another top beauty request is Ellie's specialty Scar Camouflage and Scar Removal, as well as Areola Reconstruction, post-surgery for breast cancer survivors.

Total spa treatments further include: Microblading, BBGlow and Microneedling, Tattoo Removal, Stretch Marks, Tag Removal, Scalp Micropigmentation, and Fibroblast with Plasma Pen.

Looking to maintain beauty appearances and give "good face" and "good body"? Through Eliot Beauty's specialty skin spa treatments, people have an opportunity to put their make-up regimen on auto-glam—and permanently.

Eliot Beauty is all about enhancing the client's ultra beauty experience. A premium destination for enjoying personalized skin glam with the highest quality services, techniques and products—specializing in complete beauty makeovers. Perfect for any influencer looking to put on their best face.

"We enjoy helping people to achieve their finest beauty," adds Ellie. "To enhance one's appearance creates more confidence for daily interaction."

Ellie further welcomes those interested in learning the business through her well-practiced principles and treatments. As part of her educational offer, she has launched the Eliot Beauty Training Academy—with courses available online, including in-person training. These sessions are comprehensive, teaching students every beauty remedy and product on the market today. Graduates receive a certificate of completion and are supported in the start-up of their beauty business. Special promotions include early bird registrations and a ten percent discount upon selecting multiple courses.

Eliot Beauty also boasts branded products for a complete beauty package offer—facilitating year-round skin maintenance (also available online). The spa collection features: Facial Mask, Eye/Lip Liners, Lipsticks, Face Lifting Serum, Tattoo Repair/After Care, Eliot Beauty Set (13 or 24 pieces), and Luxe Lipstick Set (5 lipliner colors).

The Eliot Beauty experience is available by appointment only—the exclusive services, the signature products, and the fab must-have skin glam transformation. Where the beautiful people of Los Angeles come for their rejuvenation fix—on the corner of Eliot Beauty and "hello gorgeous."

Learn more at: www.eliotbeauty.com

Contact:

Tany Soussana

310.633.4455

[email protected]

SOURCE Eliot Beauty