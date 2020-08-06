Top LA-Based Esthetician Shani Darden Launches First US Retail Partnership With Sephora

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shani Darden Skin Care, a collection of high-performance skin care products created by celebrity esthetician Shani Darden, is thrilled to announce its launch to all U.S. doors of prestige omni-retailer, Sephora.

Following the original plan to launch on Sephora.com and Sephora.ca on March 17th despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Shani's line saw impressive sales, selling out of the complete 5-SKU line in just over a month, while hero SKU Retinol Reform garnered a 5,000+ person waitlist.

Shani's simple yet seriously effective skin care line features high-performance formulas that deliver real results. Shani developed a passion for creating products she could not find anywhere else, sending clients home with custom-made formulas between visits. In 2013, she launched Retinol Reform, an effective, yet gentle retinol serum that provides anti-aging benefits without the dryness and irritation often experienced with other retinol products. Retinol Reform has quickly grown a cult following among celebrities, beauty editors and skin care insiders for treating multiple concerns including fine lines, wrinkles, uneven tone, dullness and blemishes. Uniquely formulated with 2.2% encapsulated retinol and 2% lactic acid, this serum helps brighten and smooth skin for both immediate benefits and long-term results. Through this partnership, Shani Darden's high-performance formulas will be widely available to all.

"Sephora is the ultimate skin care authority and has been at the forefront of supporting female founder-led brands, which is very important to me as a half-black, female founder myself. I am so honored to be part of the Sephora family and bring my products to people across the US," said Darden.

Both of Shani Darden's retinol serums Retinol Reform and gentler sister Texture Reform, formulated specifically for sensitive skin will be available starting August 7th and on shelves chain-wide by October 2nd.

Shani believes that you don't need a lot of products to achieve your best skin, you just need the right products. Accompanying her Retinol serums is her curated line of daily essentials she developed to address common client concerns seen in her studio.

"Sephora is thrilled to partner with Shani Darden Skin Care and continue our mission to deliver high-quality, differentiated products to our clients and empower female founders within the beauty industry," said Priya Venkatesh, Senior Vice President, Merchandising, Skincare and Hair. "Shani Darden's unique Retinol formula and effective methods will be a wonderful addition to Sephora's skincare offerings, as well as our 'skintellectual' community, who are eager to understand new, innovative ingredients."

For more information on Shani Darden and Shani Darden Skin Care, please visit www.shanidarden.com.

About Shani Darden

Shani Darden has always been obsessed with skin. Today she's one of the most sought-after estheticians in Hollywood, trusted by A-list faces in a town where beauty standards are incredibly high. Working with a dermatologist early in her career, she gained hands-on expertise treating the most challenging skin concerns and a deep understanding of how powerful ingredients such as retinol react to different skin types. Going out on her own, Shani developed a passion for creating products she could not find, sending clients home with custom-made formulas between visits. In 2013, she launched her Retinol Reform serum, a unique, non-drying formula that boosts collagen, minimizes fine line and wrinkles, and smooths and brightens skin. Shani's glow-inducing facials and Retinol Reform ™ serum quickly built a huge celebrity following, and in 2018 she launched a line of products under the Shani Darden Skin Care brand. In June 2019, Shani opened her first flagship studio in Beverly Hills where she treats clients, develops high-performance formulas and shares her expertise with her fans on social media. To learn more about Shani Darden Skin Care, visit shanidarden.com or follow on Instagram @ShaniDarden.

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America over 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to touch and try 25,000 products from 400 carefully curated brands, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in more than 490 stores across the Americas, as well as over 660 locations inside JCPenney. Clients can also experience Sephora online and through our mobile app, access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through our Sephora Stands social impact programs. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, please visit our Sephora newsroom or email [email protected].

