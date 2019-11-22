Top Laptop Black Friday Deals for 2019: Early MacBook, Gaming Laptop & Chromebook Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato
Nov 22, 2019, 06:30 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Black Friday Laptop deals of 2019? Deal Tomato monitors savings on Apple MacBooks, Microsoft Surface, HP, Acer, Lenovo laptops and Chromebooks over Black Friday and are sharing their top early picks for shoppers below.
Best Laptop deals:
- Save up to 62% off on HP laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets at HP.com - including sales on the top-rated Spectre x360 convertible laptop, Omen gaming series, HP Envy, Pavilion & Chromebooks
- Save up to 61% off on a wide range of laptops at Amazon - find deals on laptops for gaming, school, work, travel or high performance with offers on top-rated brands like Apple, HP, Lenovo, Acer and Microsoft
- Save up to $400 on top-rated gaming laptops at HP.com - experience the convenience of power and portability with HP's OMEN series featuring an Intel Core processor and discrete graphics
- Save up to $500 on select Surface laptops and computers at the Microsoft Store early Black Friday sale - most deals are available on 11/28
- Save up to 50% off on Dell desktops, laptops, monitors and gaming PCs at the Dell.com Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale - sale ends 11/18
- Save up to $839 on Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated 2019 Apple MacBook models
- Save up to $80 on HP Chromebooks at HP.com - Chromebooks include access to 2 years of 100GB storage on Google Drive
- Save up to 36% off on Microsoft Surface computers, laptops and PCs at Amazon - check deals available on top rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface book 2 and Surface laptop 3
- Get up to 40% off Predator gaming laptops at Acer.com - deals also available on laptops, desktops & monitors
From gaming laptops to 2-in-1 options and rugged designs to ultra-thin models, Walmart and Amazon are offering enticing Black Friday laptop deals. Apple's Macbooks have always been a fan-favorite because of their sleek designs, powerful processors and user-exclusive interface. HP and Acer are also popular choices for users looking to buy budget-friendly but straight-forward and powerful Windows laptops. Huge discounts on 2-in-1 laptop convertibles like the Surface Pro 7 and Lenovo Yoga 900 is also expected to happen up until Cyber Monday.
What are the best stores for Black Friday sales? Walmart and Amazon offer the most attractive Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for holiday season shoppers.
Amazon shoppers ordered more than 700,000 fashion items and one million toys during the first nine hours of their Black Friday 2018 sale. In addition to offering free shipping with no minimum order during Black Friday last year, Amazon's extensive selection of items, hassle-free shopping experience, and customized gift guides makes it the most attractive shopping option for holiday shoppers.
Walmart has also demonstrated strong numbers over the Black Friday period. According to market research company eMarketer, Walmart.com received an impressive 132 million online visitors over the holiday sales season last year.
